COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: USD left out of NCAA tournament

Despite having only two losses on the season, the South Dakota volleyball team was left out of the NCAA tournament when the bracket was announced on Sunday.

The Coyotes the regular season Summit League champions and finished the season with a 27-2 record. The Coyotes were 16-0 in conference play. USD was on a 24-match winning streak before falling to Omaha in the Summit League semifinals.

Still, that wasn't enough as the NCAA decided to bypass USD for a spot in the national tournament even thoguh two Summit League teams earned a spot last season.

Denver, the Summit League tournament champions, face No. 3 Stanford in the first round of the tournament.

Nebraska, which is ranked No. 5, is a host school for the first two rounds and faces Ball State in the first round on Friday at 7 p.m.

UNI earned an at-large spot in the tournment and travels to Lincoln, Neb., and faces Missouri in the first round.

Iowa State and Creighton both earned spots in the tournament and play each other in the first round.

NEBRASKA 3, OHIO STATE 0: No. 6 Nebraska completed the regular season with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-19) victory against Ohio State on Saturday night.