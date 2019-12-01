COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: USD left out of NCAA tournament

Despite having only two losses on the season, the South Dakota volleyball team was left out of the NCAA tournament when the bracket was announced on Sunday.
The Coyotes the regular season Summit League champions and finished the season with a 27-2 record. The Coyotes were 16-0 in conference play. USD was on a 24-match winning streak before falling to Omaha in the Summit League semifinals.
Still, that wasn't enough as the NCAA decided to bypass USD for a spot in the national tournament even thoguh two Summit League teams earned a spot last season.
Denver, the Summit League tournament champions, face No. 3 Stanford in the first round of the tournament.
Nebraska, which is ranked No. 5, is a host school for the first two rounds and faces Ball State in the first round on Friday at 7 p.m.
UNI earned an at-large spot in the tournment and travels to Lincoln, Neb., and faces Missouri in the first round.
Iowa State and Creighton both earned spots in the tournament and play each other in the first round.
NEBRASKA 3, OHIO STATE 0: No. 6 Nebraska completed the regular season with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-19) victory against Ohio State on Saturday night.
NU finished the regular season at 25-4 overall and 17-3 in the Big Ten, which put them in a three-way tie for second place in the final standings with Penn State and Minnesota, one game behind league champion Wisconsin.
Lexi Sun had 12 kills to lead the Huskers, while Callie Schwarzenbach had seven kills without an error for a .636 hitting percentage. Madi Kubik added seven kills and 12 digs, and Jazz Sweet had five kills and three blocks. Nebraska hit .242 and held Ohio State to .086 hitting.
Nicklin Hames had 24 assists and 12 digs, while Kenzie Knuckles added 10 digs. Lauren Stivrins led the defensive effort with six blocks.
IOWA 3, MARYLAND 1: Iowa (10-21, 4-16) defeated Maryland (13-18, 5-14) in four sets on senior night inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Seniors Meghan Buzzerio and Emily Bushman were honored before the match as the Hawkeyes played their final match inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The team will move to Xtream Arena beginning in 2020.
Three Hawkeyes -- freshman Kyndra Hansen (12), sophomore Amiya Jones (11), and junior Griere Hughes (14) -- all tallied double-digit kills. Freshman Emma Lowes added 20 assists and junior Halle Johnston registered 13 digs.