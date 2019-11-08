COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: USD sweeps NDSU to win Summit League title

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The USD volleyball team swept North Dakota State on Friday and the 22nd straight victory allowed the Coyotes to clinch the outright Summit League regular-season championship.
The 22 straight wins is tied for the longest active streak in the nation as USD improved to 25-1 overall and 14-0 in the Summit. North Dakota State fell to 11-14 overall and 6-7 in the Summit.
USD won the match 25-22, 25-18, 28-26.
Sami Slaughter led the USD attack with 21 kills as she hit .600 for the match. The Coyotes hit .295 for the match and Elizabeth Juhnke added 16 kills, 13 digs and three block assists. Madison Jurgens had 46 assists and three block assists and Anne Rasmussen had 13 digs. Madison Harms had seven block assists. Elizabeth Loschen had eight kills and Maddie Wiedenfeld had seven kills.
WAYNE STATE 3, MINOT STATE 0: Tarrin Beller and Kelsie Cada each produced 12 kills to power No. 13 Wayne State College in a 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 victory over Minot State in a Northern Sun Conference volleyball match played Friday. WSC is now 21-5 on the season and 12-5 in the NSIC while Minot State drops to 3-23 and 2-15 in league play.
Wayne State finished the match with a .260 attack percentage whole Minot State hit .106.
Beller and Cada each had 12 kills to lead Wayne State. Beller hit .500 in the match with no attack errors. Hope Carter accounted for 15 digs with Haley Kauth adding 10. Rachel Walker also had 31 set assists for the ‘Cats.
The Wildcats will play again Saturday at the University of Mary in an 11 a.m. contest.
UNI 3, ILLINOIS STATE 1: The UNI volleyball team took on the Redbirds of the Illinois State on Friday night defeating the Redbirds 3-1 with set scores of 22-25, 26-24, 28-26, 25-12. The victory marked head coach Bobbi Petersen’s 504th career win, making her the programs all-tie wins leader.
The Panthers recorded 21 total blocks against the Redbirds, the highest mark of the season and the first time the Panthers recorded over 20 blocks since 2011. The Panthers finishing with five solo blocks and 16 block assists on the night with Karlie Taylor leading the way with two solo blocks and three block assists.
Taylor had a dominant performance all around for the Panthers, recording her 19th double-double of the season with 22 kills and 23 digs.
Freshman Kaylissa Arndofer finished with 12 kills and a .440 hitting percentage. Arndorfer added four total blocks on the night. Kate Busswitz finished with double digit kills for the 18th time this season, totaling 11 kills.
Rachel Koop added 49 assists on the night. Abbi Staack and Taylor led the Panthers in digs with 23 while Taylor Hedges added 10.