COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: USD sweeps NDSU to win Summit League title

VERMILLION, S.D. -- The USD volleyball team swept North Dakota State on Friday and the 22nd straight victory allowed the Coyotes to clinch the outright Summit League regular-season championship.

The 22 straight wins is tied for the longest active streak in the nation as USD improved to 25-1 overall and 14-0 in the Summit. North Dakota State fell to 11-14 overall and 6-7 in the Summit.

USD won the match 25-22, 25-18, 28-26.

Sami Slaughter led the USD attack with 21 kills as she hit .600 for the match. The Coyotes hit .295 for the match and Elizabeth Juhnke added 16 kills, 13 digs and three block assists. Madison Jurgens had 46 assists and three block assists and Anne Rasmussen had 13 digs. Madison Harms had seven block assists. Elizabeth Loschen had eight kills and Maddie Wiedenfeld had seven kills.

WAYNE STATE 3, MINOT STATE 0: Tarrin Beller and Kelsie Cada each produced 12 kills to power No. 13 Wayne State College in a 25-16, 25-12, 25-14 victory over Minot State in a Northern Sun Conference volleyball match played Friday. WSC is now 21-5 on the season and 12-5 in the NSIC while Minot State drops to 3-23 and 2-15 in league play.

Wayne State finished the match with a .260 attack percentage whole Minot State hit .106.

