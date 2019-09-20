PEORIA, Ill. – South Dakota volleyball improved to 10-1 following its sixth sweep of the season on Friday, downing Northern Illinois 25-14, 25-20, 25-19 to open the CEFCU Classic at Renaissance Coliseum.
Sami Slaughter hit .423 and registered double figures in kills for the 11th straight match, finishing with a game-high 13. Elizabeth Juhnke added 10 kills and 16 digs while Madison Harms reached double figures in kills for the first time as a collegian with 10 to go along with six total blocks.
Madison Jurgens matched her career-high for a three-set match with 44 assists and added 10 digs for a South Dakota team that had a .363 hitting percentage, its second highest of the season.
Elizabeth Loschen chipped in eight kills and Maddie Wiedenfeld six for the Coyotes, who close non-conference play with Friday’s 7 p.m. match against Bradley.
UNI 3, SAINT LOUIS 0: The Panther volleyball team took on Saint Louis in their first match of the Marquette Invitational on Friday night. The Panthers defeated the Billikens 3-0 with set scores of 25-23, 25-16, and 25-22.
The Panthers swept the Bilikens, just the second sweep of the season, and move to 5-7 on the season with two matches left on the weekend.
Karlie Taylor led the team with 18 kills on 39 total swings for a .308 hitting percentage. Kaylissa Arndorfer finished with a .400 hitting percentage and added 8 kills while also tallying a team high four blocks. Emily Holterhaus recorded her first collegiate start and finished the match with six kills on 11 total attacks and a .455 hitting percentage.
Rachel Koop led the contest with 38 assists and now sits at 1,984 career assists. The senior setter will likely surpass the 2,000 career assists mark in Saturday's matches and become the 10th Panther in school history to reach that mark.
ISU 3, COASTAL CAROLINA 2: Iowa State (8-3) extended its winning streak to six-matches and handed Coastal Carolina its first loss of 2019 with a 3-2 (25-14, 22-25, 25-17, 28-30, 15-12) win Friday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. ISU is now 2-0 in the Cy-Hawk Series Tournament, and can take the title with a win over Iowa on Saturday night.
Friday’s win was also the first Cyclone win in a five-setter in almost two years, with ISU having lost its last five matches to go the distance dating back to 2017.
Leading Iowa State in victory was Eleanor Holthaus, who got a career-high 21 kills to go with nine digs and five blocks. Annie Hatch got her career-high 18 kills at .500 hitting. Candelaria Herrera posted 12 kills at .526 hitting, while Josie Herbst had 11 kills. Piper Mauck had a double-double of 54 assists and 11 digs.
IOWA 3, LIPSCOMB 0: The University of Iowa volleyball team (6-3, 0-0) defeated the Lipscomb Bison (3-7, 0-0), 3-0, in the team’s first match in the Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Tournament inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday.
Junior Griere Hughes led Iowa with 13 kills, junior Brie Orr added 32 assists, and junior Halle Johnston chipped in a team-high 20 digs.