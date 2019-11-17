COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: USD wraps up perfect Summit League regular season

NEBRASKA 3, IOWA 2: No. 6 Nebraska survived an upset bid by Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Huskers took the first set, 25-20, but surrendered deuce sets to Iowa in sets two and three, 23-25 and 25-27. With their backs against the wall, the Huskers responded by never trailing in a 25-18 set four win and a 15-6 set five win.

Madi Kubik led the Huskers (22-3, 14-2 Big Ten) with 19 kills and 16 digs. Jazz Sweet tied her career high with 18 kills and hit .417, and Lauren Stivrins was sharp as well with 15 kills on .542 hitting. Callie Schwarzenbach tied her career high with nine kills and contributed a team-high five blocks. Lexi Sun tallied eight kills and 16 digs.

Nebraska hit .263 and held Iowa to a .171 percentage, including .132 and .045 marks in the final two sets. In the decisive fifth set, the Huskers had nine kills and no errors for a .600 hitting percentage.

Nicklin Hames had 55 assists and 12 digs, while Kenzie Knuckles had a match-high 22 digs. Megan Miller chipped in 13 digs.

The Huskers committed seven net violations throughout the course of the match, though the Huskers cleaned up their play with only one net violation in the final two sets.