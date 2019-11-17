COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: USD wraps up perfect Summit League regular season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – South Dakota finished off an unbeaten Summit League season at 16-0 following Sunday’s 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 win over Purdue Fort Wayne at Gates Sports Center.
The Coyotes team hitting percentage of .387 was their highest in a Summit League match this season while their 55 kills in the match were a season-high for a three-set match.
South Dakota, winning its 24th in a row, battled through a set one that featured seven ties and two lead changes, equaling a season-high for one set in a Summit League match with 21 kills, in the opening set win.
The Coyotes, led by 15 kills from Elizabeth Juhnke and 14 from Sami Slaughter, had a .536 hitting percentage during set two, while tallying 17 kills apiece in sets two and three.
Madison Jurgens set a new career-high for a three-set match with 48 assists and the sophomore added two kills, two service aces and 10 digs in the match.
Madison Harms added nine kills and hit .818 while Elizabeth Loschen tallied eight kills and Maddie Wiedenfeld seven.
Defensively, senior libero Anne Rasmussen equaled her season-high for a three-set match with 22 digs, moving into eighth in Summit League history in the process. Juhnke added 10 digs for her 12th double-double during league play.
The high-level, high-intensity match saw Fort Wayne become just the second team in Summit League play to hit over .200 against the Coyotes.
South Dakota’s 15th sweep of the season closes off a 27-1 regular season. They will be the No. 1 seed in the Summit League tournament that begins on Friday in Denver. The Coyotes will play in the semifinals on Saturday against either fourth-seeded Omaha or fifth-seeded North Dakota State.
NORTHERN STATE 3, WAYNE STATE 1: Despite a career-best 22 kills from senior outside hitter Katie Stephens, No. 13 Wayne State College fell at home to No. 7 Northern State Saturday afternoon in Northern Sun Conference volleyball played at Rice Auditorium. Scores of the match were 25-18, 23-25, 25-23 and 25-21. NSU is now 24-4 and 17-3 in the NSIC while WSC is 24-6 and 14-6 in league games.
You have free articles remaining.
Stephens led WSC with her career-best 22 kills while Tarrin Beller added 17. Beller paced the ‘Cats with six blocks while Jaci Brahmer had five. Senior libero Haley Kauth notched 17 digs with Kelsie Cada adding 15. Hoper Carter added 10 digs.
Junior Alyssa Ballenger had three of Wayne State’s five aces while setter Rachel Walker was credited with 54 set assists, a season-high.
Wayne State will play in the Northern Sun Conference Tournament starting Friday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The Wildcats will be the No. 5 seed (24-6, 14-6 NSIC) and will face 4th-seeded St. Cloud State (23-5, 15-5 NSIC) in a 5 p.m. contest.
NEBRASKA 3, IOWA 2: No. 6 Nebraska survived an upset bid by Iowa, defeating the Hawkeyes 3-2 on Saturday night.
The Huskers took the first set, 25-20, but surrendered deuce sets to Iowa in sets two and three, 23-25 and 25-27. With their backs against the wall, the Huskers responded by never trailing in a 25-18 set four win and a 15-6 set five win.
Madi Kubik led the Huskers (22-3, 14-2 Big Ten) with 19 kills and 16 digs. Jazz Sweet tied her career high with 18 kills and hit .417, and Lauren Stivrins was sharp as well with 15 kills on .542 hitting. Callie Schwarzenbach tied her career high with nine kills and contributed a team-high five blocks. Lexi Sun tallied eight kills and 16 digs.
Nebraska hit .263 and held Iowa to a .171 percentage, including .132 and .045 marks in the final two sets. In the decisive fifth set, the Huskers had nine kills and no errors for a .600 hitting percentage.
Nicklin Hames had 55 assists and 12 digs, while Kenzie Knuckles had a match-high 22 digs. Megan Miller chipped in 13 digs.
The Huskers committed seven net violations throughout the course of the match, though the Huskers cleaned up their play with only one net violation in the final two sets.
Iowa (9-18, 3-13 Big Ten) got 18 kills from Courtney Buzzerio. Griere Hughes, Amiya Jones and Edina Schmidt each had 10 kills.
Nebraska makes its last road trip of the conference schedule next weekend when it plays at No. 5 Minnesota on Friday at 8 p.m. and at No. 7 Wisconsin on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. The Huskers are tied with Minnesota for second place in the Big Ten standings, one game behind Wisconsin.