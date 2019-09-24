WAYNE, Neb. - No. 17 Wayne State got 14 kills from Katie Stephens and 13 more from Kelsie Cada in a 25-22, 22-25, 25-12, 25-16 non-conference match volleyball win over Augustana in front of a crown of 1,147 at Rice Auditorium Tuesday evening.
The Wildcats were holding their 14th annual Pack the House night and had their ninth-largest single game attendance at the match.
Jaci Brehmer also chipped in with a dozen kills for the Wildcats, who outhit the Vikings .286-.149 in the contest. Rachel Walker had 50 assists while Haley Kauth and Hope Carter each 22 digs to lead the Wildcats (10-1).
Augustana (8-3) got 12 kills from Grace Haberland.
NORTHWESTERN 3, DAKOTA WESLEYAN 1: The No. 2 ranked Raiders got 21 kills from Anna Wedel and defeated the Tigers 25-19, 12-25, 25-22, 26-24 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference match held in Orange City Tuesday evening.
Makenzie Fink also had 17 kills for Northwestern (15-0 overall and 4-0 GPAC) while Bekah Horstman (12) and AJ Kacmarynski (11) both had double-digit kills for the match.
Rebecca Frick had 21 kills to share match honors for Dakota Wesleyan (14-3 overall and 1-3 GPAC).
Lacey Wacker had 61 assists and Emily Strasser 29 digs to lead Northwestern in each category. The Raiders host York Friday.
MINNESOTA-MORRIS 3, BUENA VISTA 1: Brenna Tinjum had a 22 kills to help her team down the Beavers 26-24, 28-26, 24-26, 25-17 in a non-conference volleyball match at Siebens Fieldhouse Tuesday.
Kaitie Serkiz had 20 kills to lead BVU (3-1) and set a career-high for the second straight match. Hannah Smith also had 14 kills for the Beaver, also a career-best. Taylor Wedemeyer had 48 assists and 11 digs for Buena Vista and Summer Goss paced the BVU backline with 28 digs.