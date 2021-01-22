COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Wichita State spoils South Dakota season opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wichita State spoiled South Dakota's COVID-delayed start to its volleyball season with a 25-20, 25-19, 26-24 sweep in a match played at Missouri State's Hammons Center Friday.
Sami Slaughter led a balanced USD attack with 10 kills while Elizabeth Juhnke and Maddie Wiedenfeld had nine each. Wichita State hit at a .246 clip and got a match-high 13 kills from Richardson, Texas native Nicole Anderson.
Madison Jurgens had 27 assists and 11 digs while Aimee Adams and Elizabeth Juhnke had a dozen digs apiece for the Coyotes, who will face host Missouri State at 3 p.m. Saturday.
NEBRASKA 3, INDIANA 0: Kayla Caffey didn’t wait long to make an impact in her first game at Nebraska.
The Missouri transfer recorded a kill on the first point of the match. The 6-foot middle blocker finished with six kills and three blocks as the Huskers swept Indiana 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 Friday evening.
Lexi Sun also put together a strong showing with 11 kills on a .429 hitting percentage and four ace serves. The Huskers' offense improved as the match went on and finished hitting .317. Five players recorded at least six kills.
The Huskers led by as much as six at 14-8 in the first set before the Hoosiers used an 8-3 run to close the gap to one. Sun was dominant in the set with five kills on seven swings, but the rest of the NU offense struggled as the Huskers hit .139 as a team with nine errors.
Sun continued the strong showing in the second set as she scored the Huskers’ first four points on a kill and three straight ace serves. Caffey stepped in and carried the load as she added five kills in the set. The Hoosiers got as close as 21-18 late, but The Huskers pulled away late. The Huskers’ offense flowed better and hit .429 in the set.
Lauren Stivrins and Riley Zuhn teamed up to stifle Indiana’s Breana Edwards in the third set with two blocks during a 6-0 run. Stivrins finished with two blocks, while Zuhn added four blocks. Edwards, who averaged 3.47 kills per set as a sophomore, finished with two kills and eight errors on 21 swings.
Zuhn earned her first career start as the sophomore began the match at opposite hitter in place of senior Jazz Sweet, who was on the bench in uniform.
Freshman Keonilei Akana recorded nine digs in her first match at NU to tie Nicklin Hames for the team-high.
ILLINOIS 3, IOWA 1: The Illini won the match by set scores of 25-20, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23 on Friday.
Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes with 12 kills, while Blythe Rients had nine.
Bailey Ortega had 19 assists. Joslyn Boyer had a team-high 15 digs.