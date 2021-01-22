COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Wichita State spoils South Dakota season opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Wichita State spoiled South Dakota's COVID-delayed start to its volleyball season with a 25-20, 25-19, 26-24 sweep in a match played at Missouri State's Hammons Center Friday.

Sami Slaughter led a balanced USD attack with 10 kills while Elizabeth Juhnke and Maddie Wiedenfeld had nine each. Wichita State hit at a .246 clip and got a match-high 13 kills from Richardson, Texas native Nicole Anderson.

Madison Jurgens had 27 assists and 11 digs while Aimee Adams and Elizabeth Juhnke had a dozen digs apiece for the Coyotes, who will face host Missouri State at 3 p.m. Saturday.

NEBRASKA 3, INDIANA 0: Kayla Caffey didn’t wait long to make an impact in her first game at Nebraska.

The Missouri transfer recorded a kill on the first point of the match. The 6-foot middle blocker finished with six kills and three blocks as the Huskers swept Indiana 25-22, 25-20, 25-17 Friday evening.

Lexi Sun also put together a strong showing with 11 kills on a .429 hitting percentage and four ace serves. The Huskers' offense improved as the match went on and finished hitting .317. Five players recorded at least six kills.