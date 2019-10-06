DENVER, Colo. –- The Coyotes, the lone team to beat Denver on its home floor a year ago, turned the tables again early in the Summit League season against Denver this year by rallying from a 2-1 set deficit to win the match, 25-23, 11-25, 20-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Sunday. Denver was the preseason pick to win the conference.
South Dakota, playing three matches in five-day stretch, has won back-to-back five-set matches in moving to 15-1 with its 12th straight win. The Coyotes are the lone remaining unbeaten in Summit League play at 4-0 heading into Tuesday’s road match at South Dakota State.
Elizabeth Juhnke had 15 kills and Sami Slaughter 10 as South Dakota prevailed despite its lowest team hitting percentage match of the season at .084.
Elizabeth Loschen and Maddie Wiedenfeld had eight kills apiece for the Coyotes, who once again limited an opponent to under .200 team hitting percentage for the 11th time during the 12-match win streak. Denver, despite having 10 more team kills than South Dakota, had only a .078 team hitting percentage in the match.
The Coyotes also came thru with blocking at the net with a season-high 18 total team blocks. Wiedenfeld had four solo and two block assists while Slaughter and Claire Gerdes chipped in five block assists in the win.
Madison Jurgens contributed 30 assists and 11 digs while Anne Rasmussen led the back row for South Dakota with 21 digs. Lolo Weideman had a season-high 15 digs and Juhnke chipped in 12 digs.
First serve on Tuesday inside Frost Arena in Brookings is 7 p.m.
WISCONSIN 3, NEBRASKA 0: The second-ranked Nebraska volleyball team fell 3-0 (22-25, 21-25, 22-25) to No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday night in Lincoln.
The Huskers (11-2, 3-1 Big Ten) lost for the first time in conference play despite hitting .336 against the Badgers (8-4, 4-0 Big Ten). Wisconsin was even more efficient, hitting .376 and out-serving the Huskers with a 3-0 advantage in aces and three fewer service errors.
Nebraska fell for the first time in John Cook's tenure at Nebraska when hitting .300 or better in a match. The Badgers' .376 hitting percentage was the best by a Husker opponent since 2011 (Purdue, .410).
Offensively, Nebraska's .336 performance was its third-best outing of the season.
Lexi Sun had 15 kills for NU, and Jazz Sweet had 13 kills with a .524 hitting percentage and a team-best three blocks. Lauren Stivrins had nine kills on .727 hitting and Madi Kubik added nine kills and 10 digs while hitting a career best for the second straight match (.364).
Nicklin Hames had 42 assists and Kenzie Knuckles had 10 digs to lead the Big Red.
Wisconsin (8-4, 4-0 Big Ten) had three players with double-digit kills, and all three hit better than .390. Molly Haggerty had 11 kills and Dana Rettke and Danielle Hart each had 10 kills.
Although the Huskers were swept at home for the first time since 2014, they had chances in all three sets as they led 21-20 in set one, led 16-14 in set two and led 20-19 in set three. But the Badgers played cleaner down the stretch in all three sets. The match featured 11 lead changes and 34 tie scores.
The Big Red hosts Michigan State next Friday at 8 p.m., and Michigan on Sunday at 1 p.m. Friday's match will be televised on BTN, and Sunday's match will be televised on ESPN2.
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 3, WAYNE STATE 2: No. 7 Concordia-St. Paul withstood a rally from two sets down by No. 15 Wayne State claim a 25-17, 25-12, 23-25, 19-25, 15-10 Northern Sun Conference volleyball win at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
Jasmine Mulvihill had a match-best 23 kills to lead the Golden Bears, now 11-3 overall and 5-1 in the NSIC.
Wayne State 13-2 overall and 4-2 NSIC, got 12 kills from Katie Stephens and 10 from Alyssa Ballenger. Rachel Walker had 32 assists and Hope Carter 24 digs to lead Wayne State. Tarrin Beller had one solo and five block assists for the Wildcats.