COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: South Dakota moves onto NIVC quarterfinals

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota used its most efficient offensive match of the season Friday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center to a 3-0 sweep over UNLV in the second round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championships.
The Coyotes, now 29-2 overall, had a season-low eight attack errors while producing 46 kills and a .369 hitting percentage while downing the Lady Rebels 25-22, 25-19, 25-18.
South Dakota, winners of 16 straight home matches, including all 12 this season, will be back inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in the NIVC quarterfinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Elizabeth Juhnke led a balanced South Dakota offensively attack with 16 kills. The freshman moved into seventh on the single season kills chart with 458.
NEBRASKA 3, BALL STATE 0: The No. 6 Nebraska volleyball team advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after a 25-13, 25-18, 25-10 sweep of Ball State in front of a crowd of 8,204 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center on Friday night.
The Huskers (26-4) advanced to Saturday's NCAA Second Round matchup with Missouri at 7 p.m. The Tigers defeated Northern Iowa, 3-0, in Friday's other first-round match.
You have free articles remaining.
the Huskers committed a season-low eight attack errors and were not blocked for the first time in a match in more than five years.
Madi Kubik, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, had an impressive postseason debut, as she had 11 kills on 16 error-free swings to hit a career-high .688 in the first NCAA Tournament match of her career. Lauren Stivrins had 11 kills.
CREIGHTON 3, IOWA STATE 0: The Iowa State (17-12) season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Championships as the Cyclones fell to No. 15 Creighton 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 Friday night at Maturi Pavilion.
Iowa State struggled in serve and pass, conceding seven aces to the Bluejays, while only recording two of its own. In defeat, Iowa State was led by senior Josie Herbst in her final match with nine kills. Michal Schuler had nine kills and nine digs.
MISSOURI 3, UNI 0: The UNI volleyball team lost in three sets with scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-14.
The Panthers struggled offensively on Friday night, getting down early in the first set. The Tigers who entered the weekend hitting .303 as a team, finished with a .333 hitting percentage in the first set, putting the Panthers down early. Senior outside hitter, Karlie Taylor, led the Panther attach with four kills on nine swings while also recording a set high 3 digs.
The Panthers trailed the Tigers 0-4 to start the second set and were unable to mount a significant comeback, falling 13-25. Kate Busswitz finished with a .556 hitting percentage in set two, recording 5 kills on 9 swings. The Panthers again were unable to mount an offensive attack in the third set, and dropped the set 14-25.