COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: South Dakota moves onto NIVC quarterfinals

Madi Kubik, the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, had an impressive postseason debut, as she had 11 kills on 16 error-free swings to hit a career-high .688 in the first NCAA Tournament match of her career. Lauren Stivrins had 11 kills.

CREIGHTON 3, IOWA STATE 0: The Iowa State (17-12) season came to an end in the first round of the NCAA Volleyball Championships as the Cyclones fell to No. 15 Creighton 25-22, 25-15, 25-19 Friday night at Maturi Pavilion.

Iowa State struggled in serve and pass, conceding seven aces to the Bluejays, while only recording two of its own. In defeat, Iowa State was led by senior Josie Herbst in her final match with nine kills. Michal Schuler had nine kills and nine digs.

MISSOURI 3, UNI 0: The UNI volleyball team lost in three sets with scores of 25-11, 25-13 and 25-14.

The Panthers struggled offensively on Friday night, getting down early in the first set. The Tigers who entered the weekend hitting .303 as a team, finished with a .333 hitting percentage in the first set, putting the Panthers down early. Senior outside hitter, Karlie Taylor, led the Panther attach with four kills on nine swings while also recording a set high 3 digs.

The Panthers trailed the Tigers 0-4 to start the second set and were unable to mount a significant comeback, falling 13-25. Kate Busswitz finished with a .556 hitting percentage in set two, recording 5 kills on 9 swings. The Panthers again were unable to mount an offensive attack in the third set, and dropped the set 14-25.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0