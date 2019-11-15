COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: South Dakota moves within a match of a perfect regular season

SOUTH DAKOTA 3, WESTERN ILLINOIS 1: The Coyotes moved within a match of completing a prefect volleyball regular season in Summit League play after downing the Leathernecks 25-18, 20-25, 25-16, 25-18 in a match played in Macomb, Ill. Friday.

USD needs to win its final league match with Purdue Fort Wayne Sunday to wrap up 16-0 Summit League season. Sami Slaughter had 16 points and Elizabeth Juhnke 14 to lead South Dakota. Madison Jungers also had 43 assists and Madison Harms had three block assists for the Coyotes.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAYNE STATE 3, MSU MOORHEAD 0: Wayne State finished the match Friday (25-13, 25-12, 25-22) with a .379 attack percentage posting 43 kills and just seven errors on 95 attacks. MSU Moorhead hit .088 with 27 kills, 18 errors and 102 attacks.

WSC held a 48-40 edge in digs and 9-2 in blocks while the Wildcats served up five aces with eight errors compared to three aces and six serving errors for the Dragons. Tarrin Beller led WSC with 11 kills and two service aces.

UNI 3, DRAKE 0: The Panthers moved to 21-9 overall and 15-1 in the MVC after defeating the Bulldogs 25-18, 26-24, 25-17. The win marked the 47th win in a row over the Bulldogs, the longest win streak in Panther history.

Karlie Taylor led the Panther offense with 17 kills. Taylor recorded her 21st double-double of the season, finishing with 17 kills and 17 digs on the night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0