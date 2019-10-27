GRAND FORKS, N.D. – South Dakota rode a hot start to yet another Summit League volleyball victory Sunday at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
The Coyotes pushed their win streak to 18 matches with their 12th sweep of the season, 25-14, 25-10, 25-22 over North Dakota.
Elizabeth Juhnke tallied 15 kills on 31 attacks for a .419 hitting percentage while the freshman chipped in seven digs. Maddie Wiedenfeld, Madison Harms and Elizabeth Loschen all added six kills apiece for a South Dakota team that had a .252 team hitting percentage in the victory.
Madison Jurgens contributed 30 assists and 10 digs for the Coyotes, now 21-1 overall, and 10-0 in the Summit League.
Anne Rasmussen had 13 digs and moved into 10th place all-time in Summit League history in career digs. Rasmussen, a senior, now has 1,772 career digs.
Jurgens, Rasmussen and Lolo Weideman each had two service aces while defensively the Coyotes collected seven total blocks, led by Wiedenfeld’s five assisted blocks and limited North Dakota to a .071 team hitting percentage.
South Dakota returns to the court on Friday with a road match at Omaha, slated for a 7 p.m. start.
PURDUE 3, NEBRASKA 2: No. 5 Nebraska's five-match win streak came to an end with a 3-2 (25-23, 23-25, 17-25, 25-20, 8-15) loss at No. 20 Purdue at Holloway Gymnasium on Saturday night.
The Huskers (16-3, 8-2 Big Ten) rallied from a nine-point deficit in set one to win 25-23, but then dropped sets two and three. The Huskers responded in set four with a 25-20 win, but Purdue (14-5, 6-4 Big Ten) took control in the fifth and final set after opening up a 7-1 lead.
Lauren Stivrins had a season-high 18 kills on .361 hitting with a career-high 36 attacks. Lexi Sun added 18 kills and 17 digs, and Madi Kubik also recorded a double-double with 12 kills and 13 digs. Jazz Sweet contributed nine kills, and Callie Schwarzenbach had eight kills with no errors on 15 swings for a .533 hitting percentage.
Nicklin Hames had 54 assists to lead the Big Red to a .210 hitting percentage. The Boilermakers hit .250 and had a 16-5 advantage in blocks. It was the most blocks by a Husker opponent since 2013. Purdue also out-aced Nebraska 11-7.
Kenzie Knuckles had 18 digs to lead the Huskers in her home state. Megan Miller, also an Indiana native, recorded 11 digs.
The Huskers return home for three straight matches at the Devaney Center, beginning next Friday against Rutgers at 7 p.m.
IOWA STATE 3, KANSAS STATE 0: Iowa State (13-7, 4-4 Big 12) was able to finish the first half of Big 12 play on a high, sweeping Kansas State (7-13, 2-6 Big 12) 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-16) on Saturday night at Hilton Coliseum.
ISU recorded nine service aces while only conceding one on the evening. Michal Schuler led that effort with four aces, while Candelaria Herrera and Eleanor Holthaus had two each.
The ISU attack was led by 12 kills from Annie Hatch and Herrera’s 11 kills at .500 hitting. Piper Mauck recorded a career-high eight kills. The back-row was led by 15 digs from Schuler, who was back in the libero position for the Cyclones.
UNI 3, EVANSVILLE 2: UNI defeated Evansville on Saturday night, winning the match 3-2 with set scores of 23-25, 14-25, 25-18, 25-16, 15-12.
The Panthers dropped the opening set for the first time in 13 matches, last falling on the opening set against Boise State on September 14. Saturday’s match also marked just the third time the Panthers have played in five-set match this season, now holding a 2-1 record in five-set matches in 2019. The Panthers came back from trailing 0-2 to win the match, the last time that occurred on the road was against Missouri State back in 2011.
After dropping the first two sets the Panthers exploded in the final three sets to finished with a .260 hitting percentage. The Purple Aces would go quietly, finishing with a .235 hitting percentage, the second-highest percentage the Panthers have given up to a Valley opponent this season.
Karlie Taylor again led the Panther attack, racking up 52 total swings to total 22 kills and a .250 hitting percentage. The senior outside hitter also recorded 21 digs on the night to finish with her 17th double-double of the year. Kaylissa Arndorfer had a season-high 19 kills on 37 total swings, finishing with a .405 hitting percentage. The freshman also added four total blocks on the night.
Rachel Koop had 61 assists in the five-set thriller. Koop entered the contest leading the country in total assists and 15th in assists per set.
Libero Abbi Staack had 15 digs and Baylee Petersen added 12 digs on the night.
IOWA 3, INDIANA 2: Iowa (9-12, 3-7) defeated Indiana (12-11, 1-9) in five sets on Saturday night inside Wilkinson Hall.
Sophomore Amiya Jones amassed a career-high 15 kills and seven aces - the most by a Big Ten player this season. Junior Griere Hughes also tied for the team lead with 15 kills. Junior Halle Johnston added 19 digs and sophomore Courtney Buzzerio notched a career-high 51 assists.
The season sweep over the Hoosiers is Iowa’s second in three years.