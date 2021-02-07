COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: South Dakota sweeps North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – A high-efficiency offensive attack pushed South Dakota past North Dakota 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 in Sunday’s Summit League volleyball opener from Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
Seven different Coyotes recorded at least one kill while five had six or more during a season-high .327 hitting performance that saw only six attack errors, which equals the fewest in a match under seven-year coach Leanne Williamson.
Sami Slaughter had nine kills and posted a .400 hitting percentage in the contest, one of three South Dakota players to hit over .400. Aimee Adams had eight kills and no attack efforts for a .471 hitting performance while Maddie Wiedenfeld contributed six kills and hit .455.
Madison Harms had six kills and hit .357 while Elizabeth Juhnke chipped in seven kills and a team-high 17 digs.
Madison Jurgens contributed 32 assists and six digs while Brooklyn Bollweg had two ace serves and six digs and Lolo Weideman two ace serves and nine digs.
The Coyotes (2-3) used a 10-3 run to take control of the first set, pushing a narrow 10-7 lead to 20-10 in a set that featured no attack errors and a .500 hitting proficiency.
It was a similar story in set two as a 9-7 South Dakota lead turned into a 20-10 advantage
The third set featured two lead changes and seven ties while South Dakota closed out the match pushing a slim 14-13 advantage to 22-14 with an 8-1 spurt.
First serve in Monday’s second match of the two-match set against North Dakota is 1 p.m.
LATE SATURDAY
NEBRASKA 3, MARYLAND 0: All five of Nebraska's attackers finished with at least eight kills as the fourth-ranked Huskers swept Maryland 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.
In a rematch against the Terrapins, sophomore outside hitters Madi Kubik and Riley Zuhn led NU with 12 and 11 kills, respectively, as the Huskers hit a season-best .337 for the match.
Lauren Stivrins, who recorded Nebraska’s fifth-best attack percentage in the rally-scoring era at .850 on Friday, finished with just eight kills and two blocks. Outside hitter Lexi Sun also had eight kills to go with eight digs and two aces.
Junior Kayla Caffey added eight kills at a .538 clip and was in on five of the Huskers' seven blocks. Cook said the 6-foot middle blocker made great strides since she transferred from Missouri last year.
“She gets better every match, every week playing in our system. Her blocking is really improving,” he said. “It’s great to see her see results from her hard work. She had to make a lot of changes to what she’s done in the past and what we do here.”
Nebraska (4-0) kept the Terrapins’ attack at bay with solid serving and a scrambling defense. The Huskers finished with eight ace serves, including three from Kubik.