COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: South Dakota sweeps North Dakota

First serve in Monday’s second match of the two-match set against North Dakota is 1 p.m.

LATE SATURDAY

NEBRASKA 3, MARYLAND 0: All five of Nebraska's attackers finished with at least eight kills as the fourth-ranked Huskers swept Maryland 25-14, 25-21, 25-18 Saturday night at the Devaney Center.

In a rematch against the Terrapins, sophomore outside hitters Madi Kubik and Riley Zuhn led NU with 12 and 11 kills, respectively, as the Huskers hit a season-best .337 for the match.

Lauren Stivrins, who recorded Nebraska’s fifth-best attack percentage in the rally-scoring era at .850 on Friday, finished with just eight kills and two blocks. Outside hitter Lexi Sun also had eight kills to go with eight digs and two aces.

Junior Kayla Caffey added eight kills at a .538 clip and was in on five of the Huskers' seven blocks. Cook said the 6-foot middle blocker made great strides since she transferred from Missouri last year.

“She gets better every match, every week playing in our system. Her blocking is really improving,” he said. “It’s great to see her see results from her hard work. She had to make a lot of changes to what she’s done in the past and what we do here.”

Nebraska (4-0) kept the Terrapins’ attack at bay with solid serving and a scrambling defense. The Huskers finished with eight ace serves, including three from Kubik.

