COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: South Dakota wins Summit League tournament

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota's Sami Slaughter made sure there was no doubt on match point as her kill attempt went off a Denver block and out of bounds capping a win from two sets down in the title of the Summit League volleyball tournament at Sanford Pentagon Saturday.
The Coyotes just moments before celebrated what they thought was match point when a Pioneer attack was initially ruled out. After a lengthy review, it was determined that USD's Lolo Wiedeman had touched the ball, reversing the point to Denver.
The Pioneers built off the decision and had a pair of match points leading 16-15 and 17-16 but the Coyotes turned back both. Wiedenfeld had a kills to deadlock the match at 16-16 and two points later Madison Harms had a block to tie the match 1t 17-17.
A kill by Elizabeth Juhnke, her match-high 23rd, put the Coyotes at match points and Slaughter's 20th kills of the contest ended things.
"I mean, that was awesome," Slaughter said. "The reason why I took a giant rip at the end of the game was because of Lolo (Weideman).
"I mean I took a swing right before that and it sailed way out. And while I was like, hey, take a big swing and you got it, and I felt like in the back of my mind, that's all I was thinking about and so I just took a big rip."
Harms had nine blocks to lead the way for USD's defense while Madison Jurgens had 53 assists.
"Three out of the five sets in this match went extra points," coach Leanne Williamson said. "It just went to show how high-level volleyball was being played.
"I think both teams were able to create runs in different times in the match."
The Coyotes, the third seed in the Summit post-season event, knocked off No. 2 Kansas City and the top-seed Pioneers to earn their second NCAA Tournament berth in three years.
NORTHWESTERN 3, HASTINGS 0: The second-seeded Raiders got a dozen kills from Makenzie Fink and 11 kills from Anna Wedel as they swept the Broncos 25-17, 25-21, 25-10 in a Great Plains Athletic Conference volleyball quarterfinal match in Orange City Saturday.
The second set was the only of the three in the match where the Raiders we challenged. The second game was tied 21-21 after a kill by Wedel and Northwestern got four more unanswered points to go up 2-0 in the match.
Lacey Reitz had 34 assists and eight digs, one behind Anna Wedel's match-high nine. Emily Strasser also had eight digs for the Raiders, who will host a semifinal match Wednesday.
JAMESTOWN 3, MORNINGSIDE 0: The Jimmies came into the tournament ranked as the top seed in the GPAC tournament, and they had little trouble against Morningside on Saturday.
Jamestown swept Morningside by set scores of 25-20, 25-15 and 25-16.
Morningside jumped out to an early lead in the first set,but the Jimmies went on a 10-5 run to create enough distance.
Jamestown also jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the second set, and ended the set on a 9-3 run.
The same held true during the third set, as the Jimmies led 20-9 to put away the Mustangs.
Krista Zenk led the Mustangs with 10 kills. Sabrina Creason led with 24 assists.
Payton Shoquist had 16 digs.
Jamestown hit 32 percent on the match, and its leading hitter was Anna Holen with 10 kills.