COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: South Dakota wins Summit League tournament

SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota's Sami Slaughter made sure there was no doubt on match point as her kill attempt went off a Denver block and out of bounds capping a win from two sets down in the title of the Summit League volleyball tournament at Sanford Pentagon Saturday.

The Coyotes just moments before celebrated what they thought was match point when a Pioneer attack was initially ruled out. After a lengthy review, it was determined that USD's Lolo Wiedeman had touched the ball, reversing the point to Denver.

The Pioneers built off the decision and had a pair of match points leading 16-15 and 17-16 but the Coyotes turned back both. Wiedenfeld had a kills to deadlock the match at 16-16 and two points later Madison Harms had a block to tie the match 1t 17-17.

A kill by Elizabeth Juhnke, her match-high 23rd, put the Coyotes at match points and Slaughter's 20th kills of the contest ended things.

"I mean, that was awesome," Slaughter said. "The reason why I took a giant rip at the end of the game was because of Lolo (Weideman).

"I mean I took a swing right before that and it sailed way out. And while I was like, hey, take a big swing and you got it, and I felt like in the back of my mind, that's all I was thinking about and so I just took a big rip."