COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: St. Cloud sweeps Wayne State in NSIC opener

SIOUX FALLS — St Cloud State turned the tables on Wayne State sweeping the Wildcats 25-17, 25-20, 25-23 in the opening round of the Northern Sun Conference volleyball tournament on Friday evening.

The Huskies lost a three-set match in Wayne on Oct. 19 but outhit the Wildcats .280-.144 and blocked nine attacks to take the match and move on to a berth in the NSIC semifinals.

Chloe Dousette and Rachel Linsey had 11 kills apiece to lead St. Cloud State (24-5).

Alyssa Balenger had 10 kills to lead the Wayne State attack while Rachel Walker had 35 assists and Haley Kauth had 12 digs. The Wildcats (24-7) will await word of an at large berth to the NCAA Division II playoffs. The Badgers took care of the Hawkeyes on Friday with a 25-18, 25-13, 25-15 sweep.

Courtney Buzzerio led the Hawkeyes with eight kills, and Edina Schmidt had seven.

Dana Rettke led the Badgers with 15 kills.

