VERMILLION, S.D. -- Elizabeth Juhnke had a career high 20 kills and setter also had 45 assists to lead South Dakota past South Dakota State 25-22, 25-17, 25-11 in a Summit League volleyball match played at Sanford Coyote Sports Center Tuesday.
The win was the 21st in a row for the Coyotes, who are now 13-0 in Summit League matches and have earned at least a share of the conference title. Jurgens went over 1,000 assists on the season and her effort in the win was also a personal best.
The first set saw seven ties before the Coyotes pulled away late and USD led from start to finish in the next two games to 20-12 all-time against its in-state rival.
Elizabeth Loschen had 11 kills while freshman Madison Harms had 10. Harms, a former Sergeant Bluff-Luton prep athlete, led USD with one solo block and five assists.
Crystal Burk recorded her 11th double-double all-time with 10 kills and 13 digs for SDSU (6-19 overall and 3-10 Summit).
WAYNE STATE 3, SW MINNESOTA 0: Kelsie Case 11 kills and the No. 13 Wildcats went on to sweep No. 18 SW Minnesota 25-18 25-21, 25-20 in a Northern Sun Conference volleyball match played in Marshall, Minn. Tuesday.
Haley Kauth and Hope Carter had 15 and 10 digs, respectively for Wayne State and Rachel Walker had 29 assists.
The Wildcats (20-5 overall and 11-5 NSIC) have a pair of road matches this weekend, facing Minot State Friday evening and Mary Saturday morning at 11 a.m.
DUBUQUE 3, BUENA VISTA 2: The Beavers were a set away from advancing but saw the Spartans win the final two sets and the match 21-25, 25-16, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11 in an American Rivers Conference tournament first-round match in Dubuque Tuesday.
Buena Vista defeated Dubuque a three-set sweep in Oct. 12 in Storm Lake and looked to be on the verge of advancing before the Spartans took contol of the final two sets to win.
Sydney McLaren had 16 kills while Hannah Smith and Taylor Caves added 12 and 10 kills, respectively, for BVU. Kara Wright also had 16 kills for Dubuque, which will take on Loras in the second round of the ARC tournament Thursday.
Taylor Wedemeyer had 46 assists and Summer Goss 29 assists for BVU, which ends its season with a 11-17 overall mark. Goss, playing in her final match at Buena Vista, moved into the school's all time leadership for kills with 1,556 passing the mark previously held by Maddie Bardole (2013-16).