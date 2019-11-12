COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wayne State sweeps No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The 14th-ranked Wayne State College volleyball team forced 24 attack errors and improved to 6-3 against teams ranked in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Tuesday evening as the Wildcats notched a non-conference volleyball sweep at No. 6 Concordia-St. Paul by scores of 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.

The Wildcats are now 23-5 overall while the Golden Bears fall to 20-7.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wildcats never trailed in the first set, but held off the Golden Bears for a 25-22 win. Wayne State built early leads of 14-7 and 21-15, but CSP closed within two at 23-21 and 24-22 before a kill from Tarrin Beller clinched the opening set.

Freshman Kelsie Cada paced Wayne State with her fifth double-double of the year, 11 kills and 16 digs. Tarrin Beller added 10 kills with Brahmer and Alyssa Ballenger finishing with seven each. Brahmer led Wayne State in blocks with six followed by Maddie Knobbe with four.

Senior libero Haley Kauth had 12 digs with Maddie Duffy adding 11. Redshirt freshman setter Rachel Walker also had a double-double, handing out 34 set assists with 11 digs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0