ABERDEEN, S.D. - Wayne State thrived from the free throw line in the fourth quarter holding off Northern State 60-56 in a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball game Saturday afternoon.
The Wildcats (12-6 overall and 7-5 NSIC) hit six of eight charity shots down the stretch after Haley Vesey hit WSC's final shot from the field with 5:52 left to give it a 54-53 lead. Erin Norling scored 16 points to lead Wayne State with Brittany Bongartz close behind with 15 points. Neither team led by more than two points in the fourth stanza until Halley Bussy hit a pair of free throws with four seconds left to ice the win.
Lexi Wadsworth had 11 points to lead Northern State (8-10 overall and 5-7 NSIC).
WAYNE STATE (60)
Erin Norling 6-13 4-4 16, Brittany Bongartz 3-8 8-8 15, Halley Busse 3-7 2-2 8, Andrea Larson 3-6 0-0 8, Kylie Hammer 3-7 1-5 7, Haley Vesey 2-3 0-0 5, Maggie Lowe0-1 1-2 1, Taylor Reiner 0-0 0-0 0, Amerlia Ivester 0-0 0-0 0, Autumn Mlinar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 16-21 60.
NORTHERN STATE (56)
Lexi Wadsworth 3-10 5-6 11, Jessi Marti 4-8 1-1 9, Brianna Kusler 4-10 0-0 8, Anika Fredrick, Anika 2-6 4-4 8, Alayna Johnson 4-8 0-0 8, Joie Spier 2-5 0-0 4, Tori Mekash 1-4 0-0 3, Brooke Luitjens 1-4 0-0 3, Zoe Hardwick 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 22-59 10-11 56.
Wayne State;17;16;15;12;-;60
Northern State;20;6;19;11;-;56
3-point goals - Wayne State 4-16 (Larson 2-5, Vesey 1-2, Bongartz 1-1, Lowe 0-1, Hammer 0-3, Busse 0-3, Norling 0-1), Northern State 2-17 (Luitjens 1-4, Mekash 1-3, Kusler 0-4, Marti 0-2, Wadsworth 0-4). Fouled out - Johnson. Rebounds - Wayne State 27 (Larson 6), Northern State 38 (Kusler 11). Assists - Wayne State 8 (Hammer, Lowe 2), Northern State 8 (Fredrick 3). Total fouls - Wayne State 11, Northern State 18.
DORDT 91, COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY'S 67: Dordt shot 65.5 percent in the first half and scored 49 points to go into the half with a 13-point lead. Dordt pulled away in the second half and beat College of Saint Mary's 91-67 on Saturday.
Dordt improved to 17-6 overall and 10-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference with the win. Saint Mary's fell to 2-19 overall and 1-13 in the GPAC.
Rachel Evavold had a double-double for Dordt with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Erika Feenstra also had a double-double with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks. Annie Rhinesmith added 16 points, five rebounds and four assists and Kenzie Bousema had seven points, six rebounds and three steals off the bench.
For Saint Mary's, Corryne Millett had a game-high 23 points and had seven rebounds. Tyler Sumpter had 16 points and hit four three-pointers off the bench. Veronica Kobza added 11 points.
DORDT (17-6, 10-5) 91
Erika Feenstra 6-14 5-7 11. Siennah Stamness 2-7 0-0 5. Payton Harmsen 2-6 0-2 6. Annie Rhinesmith 7-10 0-2 16. Rachel Evavold 8-9 6-7 22. Kenzie Bousema 3-5 1-2 7. Ebby Prewitt 0-1 0-0 0. Baylee Tetzlaff 1-2 2-2 4. Faith Anderson 0-1 1-2 1. Mari Smitsdorff 0-2 0-0 0. Jordyn VanMaanen 2-6 1-1 6. Mya Chmielewski 0-2 0-0 0. Kenzie Cunard 1-2 0-0 3. Makayla DeYoung 1-1 1-2 4. Riley VanHulzen 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-68 17-29 91.
SAINT MARY'S (2-19, 1-13) 67
Ashley Nelson 0-5 0-0 0. Trista Merrival 2-12 0-0 4. Veronica Kobza 4-10 2-2 11. Corryne Millett 11-21 1-4 23. Lynsey Curran 0-6 0-0 0. Alyssa Laudato 2-3 0-0 5. Asana King 0-1 0-0 0. Dani Carlson 2-5 2-2 6. Tyler Sumpter 5-14 0-0 16. Alleigh Gates 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 28-80 5-8 67.
St. Mary's;18;18;16;15 - 67
Dordt;21;28;25;17 - 91
3-pointers: Dordt 8-18 (Harmsen 2-6, Rhinesmith 2-2, Stamness 1-3, VanMaanen 1-1, Cunard 1-1, DeYoung 1-1, Feenstra 0-2, Prewitt 0-1, Anderson 0-1), Saint Mary's 6-23 (Sumpter 4-9, Kobza 1-3, Laudato 1-1, Nelson 0-1, Merrival 0-4, Curran 0-4, Carlson 0-1). Rebounds: Dordt 53 (Feenstra 11), Saint Mary 39 (Merrival 8). Assists: Dordt 19 (Rhinesmith 4), Saint Mary's 16 (Nelson 5, Laudato 5). Turnovers: Saint Mary's 14, Dordt 17. Personal foul: Dordt 12, Saint Mary's 22.