SIOUX CITY -- Briar Cliff got out to a good start, outscoring Midland 19-9 in the first quarter. The hot shooting continued all game for the Chargers as they beat Midland, which is receiving votes in the NAIA poll, 72-58 on Saturday.
Briar Cliff improved to 13-11 overall and 7-9 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland fell to 13-10 and 8-9 in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff shot 53.8 percent (28-of-52) in the game and hit 14 three-pointers as the Chargers shot 50 percent from behind the arc. On the other hand, Midland shot only 34.4 percent (21-of-61) and hit only 9-of-35 three-pointers (25.7 percent).
Alyssa Carley hit five three-pointers and finished with 15 points. Logan Ehlers came off the bench and scored 10 points and had five rebounds and four assists. Taylor Wagner had 11 assists and four steals.
For Midland, Amanda Hansen had 19 points and three assists and Maddie Egr had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals.