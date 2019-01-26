CRETE, Neb. - In what has to rank as one of the most shocking upsets in the history of the Great Plains Athletic Conference, Doane came back from a 14-point first quarter hole to defeat No. 2 Northwestern 81-74 in overtime in a women's college basketball game Saturday.
The contest appeared to be a mismatch from the outset with the GPAC leading Raiders opening a 24-12 lead over the last-place Tigers after one quarter.
Doane was not ready to surrender pulling to within one point in the second quarter before settling for a 37-31 deficit at the intermission. The Tigers took a lead in the closing minute of the fourth quarter but a two point shot by Anna Kiel with 18 seconds left in regulation tied the score at 67-67 and forced overtime.
Sidney Blackburn scored 16 points while McKenzie Beach and Cheyenne Ostrander each added 15 for the Tigers, now 5-19 overall and 2-15 in GPAC play.
Anna Kiel had a game best 21 points to lead the Raiders (20-3 overall and 14-3 GPAC). Kassidy De Jong also had 17 points, Haley Birks 13 and Sammy Blum 10 for Northwestern.
NORTHWESTERN (74)
Haley Birks 5-8 2-2 13, Kassidy De Jong 6-19 4-4 17, Breana Schuiteman 1-8 0-0 3, Sammy Blum 4-11 0-0 10, Devyn Kemble 0-0 0-0 0, Jada Cunningham 1-2 3-4 6, Taylor VanderVelde 2-4 0-0 4, Anna Kiel 8-9 5-9 21. Totals 27-61 14-19 74
DOANE (81)
Cassandra Vasa 1-2 0-0 2, Cheyenne Ostrander 5-7 5-8 15, Sidney Blackburn 6-12 3-6 16, Nevaeh Miller 0-0 0-0 0, McKenzie Beach 6-10 2-4 15, Lauren Schmidt 2-5 0-0 4, Haylee Heits 3-5 0-0 8, Nicole White 3-4 6-10 12, Mayme Conroy 2-7 5-6 9. Totals 28-52 21-34 81
Northwestern;24;13;14;16;7;-; 74
Doane;12;19;13;23;14;-;81
3-point shooting - Northwestern 6-27 (Birks 1-3, De Jong 1-10, Schuiteman 1-6, Blum 2-7, Cunningham 1-1), Doane 4-15 (Blackburn 1-7, Beach 1-3, Heits 2-2, White 0-1, Conroy 0-2). Rebounds - Northwestern 26 (De Jong 7), Doane 37 (Schmidt 11). Fouls - Northwestern 28, Doane 19. Fouled out - Blum, Birks, Kiel, Heits . Assists - Northwestern 13 (De Jong 3, Cunningham 3), Doane 11 (Beach 4). Turnovers - Northwestern 14, Doane 16.
MINNESOTA STATE 80, WAYNE STATE 78: Taylor Drost hit a game-winning jumper from five feet out with two seconds left in regulation to give the Mavericks a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball win at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
The Wildcats had tied the score at 78-all on their previous possession with Maggie Lowe hitting a 3-pointer off a pass from Kylie Hammer to cap a rally that overcame a 17-point Minnesota State lead early in the final stanza.
Drost, a 6-1 junior from Menomonee Falls, Wisc., had a double-double to lead the Mavericks, scoring 22 points to go with 10 rebounds. Monica Muth also had 16 points for the Mavericks (7-10 overall and 4-9 NSIC).
Brittany Bongartz had a game-high 23 points to lead Wayne State (12-7 overall and 7-6 NSIC) while Erin Norling added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Lowe also had 13 points for WSC, which hosts Concordia-St. Paul Sunday.
MINNESOTA STATE (80)
Taylor Drost 7-18 7-10 22, Monica Muth 4-9 6-7 16, Rachel Shumski 3-6 3-4 9, Brooke Tonsfeldt 4-8 0-2 8, Kirstin Klitzke 3-8 0-0 7, Tayla Stuttley 2-13 2-2 7, Maddy Olson 2-3 0-0 6, Kristi Fett 1-3 2-6 4, Rylee Menster 0-1 1-2 1, Mikayla Nachazel 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-70 21-33 80.
WAYNE STATE (78)
Brittany Bongartz 7-8 7-10 23, Erin Norling 4-16 8-10 16, Maggie Lowe 4-8 2-2 13, Kylie Hammer 2-7 4-8 8, Haley Vesey 2-8 0-0 5, Halley Busse 2-5 1-2 5, Andrea Larson 1-7 1-2 4, Amelia Ivester 1-1 0-0 2, Autumn Mlinar 1-2 0-0 2, Taylor Reiner 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Wangerin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals24-62 23-34 78.
Minnesota State;19;18;23;20;-;80
Wayne State;15;14;16;33;-;78
3-point goals - Minnesota State 7-23 (Olson 2-2, Muth 2-5, Drost 1-4, Stuttley 1-5, Klitzke 1-4, Tonsfeldt 0-3), Wayne State 7-27 (Lowe 3-6, Bongartz 2-2, Larson 1-6, Vesey 1-6, Mlinar 0-1, Busse 0-2, Hammer 0-2, Norling 0-2). Fouled out - Tonsfeldt, Wangerin, Larson Rebounds - Minnesota State 55 (Drost 10, Shumski 10), Wayne State 38 (Norling 10). Assists - Minnesota State 13 (Tonsfeldt 4), Wayne State 16 (Norling 5). Total fouls - Minnesota State 26, Wayne State 26. Technical fouls - Wayne State bench.