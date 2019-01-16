ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Dordt scored 23 points in the first quarter and jumped out to a double-double lead on Mount Marty on Wednesday.
Mount Marty slightly cut into the lead going into halftime. Dordt scored 43 points in the second half and beat Mount Marty 81-66.
Dordt improved to 16-6 overall and 9-5 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Mount Marty fell to 10-10 overall and 4-10 in the GPAC.
Erika Feenstra led Dordt with 19 points and Rachel Evavold had 15 points, five rebounds and three assists. Siennah Stamness had 12 points and eight rebounds and Annie Rhinemsmith had 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.
Mount Marty's Karlee McKinney had a game-high 20 points and Jamie Tebben scored 14 points.
DORDT (16-6, 9-5) 81
Erika Feenstra 7-13 5-6 19. Siennah Stamness 3-10 4-6 12. Payton Harmsen 1-5 1-2 4. Annie Rhinesmith 3-9 5-5 11. Rachel Evavold 6-9 3-4 15. Kenzie Bousema 3-4 1-1 7. Ebby Prewitt 0-0 2-2 2. Baylee Tetzlaff 0-1 0-0 0. Faith Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Mari Smitsdorff 2-3 1-4 5. Jordyn VanMaanen 2-2 0-0 4. Mya Chmielewski 1-6 0-2 2. Makayla DeYoung 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 22-32 81.
MOUNT MARTY (10-10, 4-10) 66
Karissa Chamley 0-6 1-2 1. Sammy Kasowski 4-8 0-2 8. Jamie Tebben 4-8 3-4 14. Ali Kuca 0-11 2-3 2. Karlee McKinney 6-15 5-8 20. Molly Koisti 1-2 0-0 2. Kelia Barta 0-0 0-0 0. Taylor Noid 2-2 0-0 5. Kaylee Granum 0-0 0-0 0. Hannah Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Kelli Steffen 2-3 2-4 6. Peyton Stolle 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 22-59 14-25 66.
Mount Marty 12;17;19;18 - 66
Dordt;23;13;24;21 - 81
3-pointers: Mount Marty 8-29 (Tebben 3-4, McKinney 3-7, Noid 1-1, Stolle 1-1, Chamley 0-4, Kasowski 0-1, Kuca 0-10, Koisti 0-1), Dordt 3-16 (Stamness 2-5, Harmsen 1-5, Feenstra 0-2, Rhinesmith 0-1, Tetzlaff 0-1, Chmielewski 0-2). Rebounds: Dordt 49 (Stamness 8, Rhinesmith 8), Mount Marty 29 (Chamley 7). Assists: Dordt 17 (Rhinesmith 8), Mount Marty 11 (Kuca 3). Turnovers: Mount Marty 14, Dordt 17. Personal fouls: Dordt 22, Mount Marty 24. Fouled out: Kasowski.
WARTBURG 97, BUENA VISTA 72: Wartburg scored 30 points and jumped out to a 15-point lead on Buena Vista. Warburg held onto the big lead and went on to beat Buena Vista 97-72.
Buena Vista fell to 5-12 overal and 0-8 in the American Rivers Conference. Wartburg is now 13-3 overall and 6-1 in the ARC.
Erin Gerke led BV with 15 points, three assists and four steals. McKenna Whitehill had 13 points and three assists and Holly Schneider had 12 points and four assists.
For Wartburg, Adrienne Boettger had 18 points and Tori Hazard had 16 points. Emma Gerdes had 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Katie Lindeman had 11 points. Amanda Brainerd added 10 points.
BUENA VISTA (5-12, 0-8) 72
Destiny Einerwold 1-3 0-0 2. McKenna Whitehill 5-8 2-4 13. Holly Schneider 3-8 4-4 12. Hannah Appleseth 3-6 0-0 8. Jennifer Schneider 2-4 1-2 7. Erin Gerke 5-13 4-4 15. Cassy Miller 0-3 0-0 0. Jenn Poots 3-8 22 8. Christina Schauer 0-0 0-0 0. Nicole Lange 3-4 0-0 7. Kiara Sporrer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 13-16 72.
WARTBURG (13-3, 6-1) 97
Emma Gerdes 6-10 0-0 14. Amanda Brainerd 3-5 4-4 10. Tori Hazard 7-8 2-2 16. Adrienne Boettger 7-8 4-4 18. Ally Conrad 1-3 1-2 4. Hannah Anderson 0-2 0-0 0. Sarah Morkel 1-1 0-0 3. Katie Lindeman 4-8 2-2 11. Brea Dillavou 0-0 0-0 0. Bailey Brown 2-4 0-0 6. Riley Murphy 0-0 0-0 0. Kayley Shoen 1-1 3-3 5. Maddie Busch 0-1 0-0 0. Alecia Kimball 0-2 0-0 0. Bailey Naig 0-1 0-0 0. Kaitlyn Volesky 1-1 0-0 2. Payton Draper 2-3 4-4 8. Totals 35-58 20-21 97.
Wartburg;30;20;24;23 - 97
Buena Vista;15;18;19;20 - 72
3-pointers: Buena Vista 9-20 (H. Schneider 2-3, Appleseth 2-3, J. Schneider 2-3, Whitehill 1-2, Gerke 1-4, Lange 1-1, Einerwold 0-1, Miller 0-3), Wartburg 721 (Gerdes 2-5, Brown 2-4, Conrad 1-2, Morkel 1-1, Lindemann 1-3, Brainerd 0-2, Anderson 0-2, Kimball 0-2). Rebounds: Wartburg 30 (Gerdes 80), Buena Vista 26 (Gerke 4, Lange 4). Assists: Wartburg 25 (Gerdes 5), Buena Vista 18 (H. Schneider 4). Turnovers: Wartburg 19, Buena Vista 21. Personal fouls: Warburg 16, Buena Vista 23.