COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Dordt's Erika Feenstra scores 24 points in Defenders win

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa — Erika Feenstra led the Dordt University women's basketball team with 24 points Saturday en route to a 98-62 win over Midland University at DeWitt Gymnasium.
Feenstra made 11 of 14 shots on the win, and she made her lone free throw.
Rachel Evavold scored 12 points, and Jordyn Van Maanen made all three of her shots for a 10-point game.
The Defenders (12-1, 5-1 GPAC) shot 56 percent during the game, including a 62-percent performance in the second half (23-for-37).
Dordt outrebounded Midland 51-31.
Katy Gathje led the Warriors with 15 points.
HASTINGS 72, NORTHWESTERN 62: Gabby Grasso scored 18 points for the Broncos to help them beat the Red Raiders.
Taylor Beacom scored all 17 of her points off the bench, as she made six of eight shots.
Bre Schuiteman led Northwestern with 15 points. Devyn Kemble had 11 points.
Alexis Toering and Taylor VanderVelde both had nine rebounds.
SOUTH DAKOTA 82, COPPIN STATE 44: Junior guards Liv Korngable and Chloe Lamb led the Coyotes with 14 points apiece. Korngable tied her career high with four made 3-pointers in the game. Lamb grabbed seven boards, handed out five assists and stole the ball twice in the game.
Senior guard Ciara Duffy reached double-digit scoring for the 10th-straight game with 12 points.
Coppin State (0-9) was led by guard Aliyah Lawson’s 14 points while guard Alexandria Hamilton added 10 more.
The Coyotes led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter and continued to pull away from there.
All 13 players saw eight or more minutes of action with 12 playing more than a full quarter. Senior forward Taylor Frederick scored nine points, grabbed six boards and handed out a career-high five assists.
Junior guard Claudia Kunzer scored seven points and dished out a pair of assists. Freshman forward Alexi Hempe recorded her first collegiate bucket in the fourth quarter.
WINONA STATE 76, WAYNE STATE 73: Winona State outscored the Wildcats 26-16 in the fourth quarter to steal the win on the road.
The Warriors went on an 8-0 run over a near 3-minute span that put them up 68-66.
Halley Busse and Brittany Bongartz both led the Wildcats with 18 points. Erin Norling contributed with 11 points. She also had eight rebounds.
Caitlin Riley was the Warriors' leading scorer with 14 points.