COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Dordt's Erika Feenstra scores 24 points in Defenders win

Senior guard Ciara Duffy reached double-digit scoring for the 10th-straight game with 12 points.

Coppin State (0-9) was led by guard Aliyah Lawson’s 14 points while guard Alexandria Hamilton added 10 more.

The Coyotes led 20-5 at the end of the first quarter and continued to pull away from there.

All 13 players saw eight or more minutes of action with 12 playing more than a full quarter. Senior forward Taylor Frederick scored nine points, grabbed six boards and handed out a career-high five assists.

Junior guard Claudia Kunzer scored seven points and dished out a pair of assists. Freshman forward Alexi Hempe recorded her first collegiate bucket in the fourth quarter.

WINONA STATE 76, WAYNE STATE 73: Winona State outscored the Wildcats 26-16 in the fourth quarter to steal the win on the road.

The Warriors went on an 8-0 run over a near 3-minute span that put them up 68-66.

Halley Busse and Brittany Bongartz both led the Wildcats with 18 points. Erin Norling contributed with 11 points. She also had eight rebounds.

Caitlin Riley was the Warriors' leading scorer with 14 points.

