SIOUX CITY -- Morningside outscored Dakota State by 14 points in the second quarter for an 18-point halftime lead. Dakota State got the deficit to 10 going into the fourth quarter when the Mustangs came through with 26 points to put the game away 89-65 on Wednesday.
Morningside, ranked ninth in the nation, improved to 15-4 with the win. Dakota State fell to 2-14
Sydney Hupp led the Mustangs with 20 points. Faith Meyer came off the bench and hit three three-pointers and finished with 17 points. Sierra Mitchell added 12 points. Jordyn Moser had four steals.
As a team, Morningside was 19-of-22 from the free throw line.
McKenzie Hermanson led Dakota State with 18 points and Jessi Giles had 14 points.
MORNINGSIDE (15-4) 89
Jordyn Moser 1-4 0-0 2. Sierra Mitchell 3-10 4-4 12. Grace Meyer 0-1 0-0 0. Sydney Hupp 8-13 4-4 20. Kailey Burke 3-6 0-0 6. Haleigh Melstad 1-3 2-2 5. Tayte Hansen 1-4 2-2 5. Mady Maly 2-5 1-1 5. Abby Drieling 0-0 0-0 0. Taylor Rodenburg 0-2 0-0 0. Faith Meyer 5-7 4-6 17. Sophia Peppers 2-7 2-2 7. Skyler snier 4-6 0-1 8. Alexandra Gill 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 31-74 19-22 89.
DAKOTA STATE (2-14) 65
Jessi Giles 6-12 0-0 14. Ashlyn MacDonald 2-4 1-1 6. Alexis Robson 1-2 3-6 5. McKenzie Hermanson 7-18 1-1 18. Alexis Evans 2-3 0-0 4. Olivia Breske 0-4 2-2 2. Cassie Hand 1-2 3-3 6. Madison Norris 0-1 0-2 0. Raven Patton 1- 0-0 2. Kelley Criddle 1-1 0-0 2. Aubrey Miedema 1-5 0-0 2. Cora Peterson 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 24-55 10-15 65.
Three-pointers: Morningside 8-30 (F. Meyer 3-4, Mitchell 2-8, Melstad 1-2, Hansen 1-3, Peppers 1-4, G. Meyer 0-1, Hupp 0-1, Maly 0-3, Rodenburgh 0-2, Snider 0-1, Gill 0-1), Daktoa State 7-26 (Hermanson 3-13, Giles 2-6, MacDonald 1-2, Hand 1-1, Evans 0-1, Breske 0-2, Miedema 0-1). Rebounds: Morningside 39 (Hupp 5, Snider 5), Dakota State 39 (Giles 8). Assists: Morningside 17 (Moser 3, Meyer 3), Dakota State 11 (Hermanson 3, Norris 3). Turnovers: Morningside 14, Dakota State 29. Personal fouls: Morningside 15, Dakota State 17. Halftime: Morningside 48, Dakota State 30.