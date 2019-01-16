OMAHA, Neb. -- Morningside had a two-point lead after the first quarter and then pulled away in the second. The Mustangs scored 23 points in the second quarter for a 12-point halftime lead. Morningside then scored 41 points in the second quarter and the Mustangs beat College of Saint Mary 79-63 on Wednesday.
Morningside improved to 16-4 overall and 9-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Jordyn Moser had 12 points, four assists and four steals for the Mustangs and Sierra Mitchell had 12 points and three assists. Sydney Hupp had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Alexandra Gill has 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
Corryne Millett had 19 points and eight rebounds for College of Saint Mary.