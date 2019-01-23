After a competitive first quarter, the fourth-ranked Dakota Wesleyan women's basketball team outscored Briar Cliff 21-4 in the second frame and cruised to an 88-43 victory Wednesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, South Dakota.
The Chargers put up the first points of the contest when Taylor Wagner banked in a 3-pointer, but the Tigers would score the next seven points and never gave up the lead. The first quarter ended with Dakota Wesleyan leading 18-14.
Briar Cliff struggled from the field offensively in the final three periods of play. The Blue and Gold shot 56 percent from the field in the first quarter and 43 percent from long range, but ended the game with shooting percentages of 33 percent overall and 29 percent on 3-pointers. The team connected on 55 percent of its free throws.
The home Tigers had an easier time shooting with 50 percent shooting from the field and 3-point line. Dakota Wesleyan also made 82 percent of its shots from the free throw line. DWU finished with 23 assists to just nine turnovers. Briar Cliff had six assists and turned the ball over 22 times.
Three players for BC tied for the team lead in points at six including Taylor Vasa, Logan Ehlers and Wagner. Breanna Allen and Paityn Hagberg each chipped in with five points. Ehlers led the team in rebounds at five and Madelyn Deitchler topped her team with two assists. Mya Hendry had a career high three steals in the game.
Dakota Wesleyan was led by Kynedi Cheeseman's 21 points. Sarah Carr added 18 and surpassed 1,000 points in her career. Rylie Osthus just missed a double double with 15 points and nine assists. Carr led all players with eight rebounds and the Tigers and Chargers each recorded 28 total rebounds. Dakota Wesleyan had one more offensive rebound than BC (12-11) and led in second chance points 15-12. The Tigers also led in points off turnovers (26-9) and points in the paint (24-16). The Cliff did have the edge in bench scoring (25-15).
The Tigers, who had just dropped to No. 4 in the national polls this week after previously being No. 1, moved to 20-3 overall and 13-3 in the GPAC. Briar Cliff extended it's stretch of back-and-forth wins and losses to 12 games since winning two in a row on December 8 and 9. The Chargers are 12-11 on the season with a league record of 6-9. The Blue and Gold return home for a meeting with (RV) Midland at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Newman Flanagan Center.