ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Third-ranked Northwestern scored 30 points in the first quarter to gain an 16-points lead against Mount Marty. The Red Raiders were up by more than 30 points going into the fourth quarter and went on to win 88-58 on Wednesday.
Five players scored in double-figures for Northwestern, which improved to 10-2 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and 16-2 overall.
Kassidy De Jong led Northwestern with 19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists and three steals. Darbi Gustafson had 16 points and five rebounds and Sammy Blum had 13 points. Breana Schuiteman hit 4-of-5 three-pointers and finished with 12 points and Haley Birks had 10 points and four assists.
Karlee McKinney led Mount Marty, which fell to 9-9 overall and 3-9 in the GPAC, with 16 points.
NORTHWESTERN (16-2, 10-2) 88
Haley Birks 5-6 0-0 10. Darbi Gustafson 4-11 7-8 16. Breana Schuiteman 4-6 0-0 12. Sammy Blum 4-8 2-2 13. Kassidy De Jong 7-13 3-7 19. Marina Keck 1-2 0-0 2. Taylor VanderVelde 2-4 0-0 4. Brooke Hunwardsen 0-2 0-0 0. Anna Kiel 4-6 0-0 8. Jada Cunningham 0-3 0-0 0. Alexis Toering 1-4 2-2 4. Devyn Kemble 0-0 0-0 0. Groves 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 14-21 88.
MOUNT MARTY (9-9, 3-9) 58
Karissa Chamley 2-6 0-0 6. Sammy Kasowski 0-3 0-2 0. Jamie Tebben 4-13 0-0 9. Ali Kuca 3-7 0-0 9. Karlee McKinney 6-12 2-3 16. Molly Koisti 2-3 0-0 4. Kelia Barta 0-0 0-0 0. Danielle Wieseler 1-1 0-0 2. Taylor Noid 0-0 0-0 0. Kaylee Granum 1-2 0-0 3. Hannah Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Kelli Steffen 0-2 0-0 2. Peyton Stolle 2-4 0-0 5. Callie Otkin 0-0 0-0 0. Kami Cornemann 0-0 0-0 0. Shelby Fasching 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-54 4-7 58.
Three-pointers: Northwestern 10-17 (Schuiteman 4-5, Blum 3-4, De Jong 2-5, Gustafson 1-1, Keck 0-1, Cunningham 0-1), Mount Marty (10-26) Kuca 3-7, Chamley 2-5, McKinney 2-5, Tebben 1-5, Granum 1-1, Stolle 1-1, Koisti 0-1, Steffen 0-1). Rebounds: Northwestern 40 (De Jong 9), Mount Marty 30 (McKinney 4). Assists: Northwestern 24 (De Jong 7), Mount Martin 10 (Three players with 2 each). Turnovers: Mount Marty 20, Northwestern 10. Personal foul: Northwestern 12, Mount Marty 17. Halftime: Northwestern 57, Mount Marty 29.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 81, DORDT 66: Top-ranked Dakota Wesleyan grabbed a small five-point lead in the first quarter and pulled away in the fourth quarter against 12th-ranked Dordt for an 81-66 win.
Dordt fell to 15-5 on the season and 8-4 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Ericka Feenstra was 9-of-11 from the field in the loss and 10-of-14 from the free throw line for 28 points. Annie Rhinesmith ad 13 points. Payton Harmsen had eight rebounds and Siennah Stamness had seven rebounds.
For DWU, which improved to 18-1 overall and 11-1 in the GPAC, Rylie Osthus and Sarah Carr each scored 22 points.
DORDT (15-5, 8-4) 66
Erika Feenstra 9-11 10-14 28. Siennah Stamness 0-3 0-0 0. Payton Harmsen 1-9 0-0 3. Annie Rhinesmith 4-6 3-4 13. Rachel Evavold 1-6 2-2 4. Kenzie Bousema 0-2 0-0 0. Ebby Prewitt 0-0 0-0 0. Baylee Tetzlaff 1-4 0-0 3. Mari Smitsdorff 4-6 1-2 9. Jordyn VanMaanen 2-3 0-0 4. Mya Chielewski 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 23-52 16-22 66.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN (18-1, 11-1) 81
Makaela Karst 4-5 3-4 11. Rylie Osthus 7-19 7-7 22. Madison Mathews 5-5 1-4 13. Kynedi Cheeseman 4-11 3-4 11. Sarah Carr 7-11 6-6 22. Kaylee Kirk 1-1 0-0 2. Rebecca Buchholz 0-0 0-0 0. Kathryn Parsley 0-0 0-0 0. Natalie Gottlob 0-0 0-0 0. Shannon O'Malley 0-0 0-0 0. Sydney Halling 0-4 0-0 0. Meghan Travis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 20-25 81.
Three-pointers: Dakota Wesleyan 5-14 (Methews 2-2, Carr 2-4, Osthus 1-4, Karst 0-1, Cheeseman 0-3), Dordt 4-18 (Rhinesmith 2-3 , Harmsen 1-9, Tetzlaff 1-3, Feenstra 0-1, Stamness 0-2). Rebounds: Dakota Wesleyan 31 (Karst 6, Cheeseman 6), Dordt 30 (Harmsen 8). Assists: Dordt 12 (Stamness 3, VanMaanen 3), Dakota Wesleyanh 11 (Osthus 4). Turnovers: Dakota Wesleyan 16, Dordt 24. Personal fouls: Dakota Wesleyan 17, Dordt 24. Halftime: Dakota Wesleyan 43, Dordt 36.
CENTRAL 47, BUENA VISTA 45: Buena Vista's offense got off to a slow start with only five points in the first quarter and never got back on track. The Beavers only shot 24.2 percent (15-of-62) in a 47-45 loss to Central on Wednesday.
BV fell to 5-10 overall and 0-6 in conference. Destiney Einerwold led the Beavers with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals and Holly Schneider had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Morgan Muhlbauer had seven points, 14 rebounds and five blocks. Erin Gerke had four steals.
BUENA VISTA (5-10, 0-6) 47
Destiney Einerwold 6-18 4-5 16. McKenna Whitehill 1-4 1-2 3. Holly Schneider 6-12 3-4 15. Hannah Appleseth 0-1 0-0 0. Morgan Muhlbauer 1-11 5-6 7. Erin Gerke 0-7 1-2 1. Cassy Miller 1-3 0-0 3. Jenn Poots 0-2 0-0 0. Jennifer Schneider 0-2 0-0 0. Nicole Lange 0-1 0-0 0. Kiara Sporrer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 15-62 14-19 45.
CENTRAL (6-8, 2-3) 45
Kristin Hubert 1-6 4-4 7. Jenna Clark 3-9 1-2 7. Maci Gambell 2-8 3-4 7. Sami Craig 1-2 2-4 4. Kendall Brown 4-9 1-2 9. Bri Smith 3-10 2-4 8. Emily Hay 0-2 0-0 0. Cynthia Rangel 0-0 0-0 0. Payton Rogers 2-7 -13 5. Emma Ware 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 14-23 47.
Three-pointers: Buena Vista 1-8 (Miller 1-2, Einerwold 0-2, Whitehill 0-1, Schneider 0-1, Muhlbauer 0-2), Central 1-12 (Hubert 1-6, Gambell 0-2, Smith 0-2, Hay 0-2). Rebounds: Buena Vista 50 (Muhlbauer 14), Central 39 (Rogers 7). Assists: Buena Vista 7 (Three players with 2 each), Central 3 (Three players with 1 each). Turnovers: Buena Vista 23, Central 23. Personal fouls: Buena Vista 17, Central 17. Halftime: Central 20, Buena Vista 16.