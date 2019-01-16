ORANGE CITY, Iowa – There was plenty of hooting and hollering emanating from the Northwestern College women’s basketball locker room here Wednesday night.
The back hallway at the Bultman Center was awash with celebration after the homestanding Red Raiders knocked off top-ranked and defending NAIA Division II national champion Dakota Wesleyan, 69-54.
Not only was it a feather in the cap for third-ranked Northwestern, but also created a three-way tie atop the Great Plains Athletic Conference standings.
DWU, Northwestern and Concordia are each 12-2 in conference play. This was, however, just the second game in the second half of the league season.
“We worked so hard for this moment, coach has been pushing us day by day and it’s so exciting to see that pay off,” Northwestern senior Kassidy De Jong said. “To play a solid game like that and beat the No. 1 team, it’s really exciting.”
Northwestern (18-2, 12-2) shot 61 percent from the field in the second half and played outstanding defense the entire game, limiting Dakota Wesleyan to its fewest points since a loss to Iowa in an exhibition contest in early November.
“The excitement is young ladies working hard and getting to go out and do something like this together,” Northwestern Coach Chris Yaw said. “And really enjoying it and giving their heart to each other first and then to those efforts. I’m glad they can share that excitement because they worked hard and I’d want them to celebrate hard too when they do good things.”
All five Red Raider starters contributed mightily, including seniors De Jong, Haley Birks and Darbi Gustafson, who played in a win over Dakota Wesleyan for the first time in their collegiate careers.
Birks, Gustafson and Sammy Blum finished with 13 points each and Breana Schiuteman 11 points. De Jong, a returning All-American, failed to reach double figures for the first time this season (7 points), but pulled down 10 rebounds and dished out six assists.
Northwestern also got a big lift from talented freshman Lexi Toering. The former Sioux Center High School standout came off the bench to contribute seven points and three rebounds.
Dakota Wesleyan (19-2, 12-2) had won six in a row since its only loss of the season to Concordia. The Tigers came into the game averaging 81.1 points per game, third in the GPAC.
Northwestern pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Tigers 21-10.
“What comes to mind for me was the little tiny things, there were loose balls, we tipped some passes and kept some balls alive defensively,” Yaw said. “It was those little things that allowed us to have an extra possession here or there. I think those things mount up to a confidence thing, we went to the other end, moved the ball better, got some perimeter shots and some good interior played. It just helped us fire on all cylinders offensively by making some little plays defensively.”
Birks made a bucket with 1.1 seconds left in the third quarter, giving Northwestern a 48-44 lead. Schuiteman began the fourth with a 3-pointer and the Red Raiders were still in front by seven points at the five-minute mark, then held DWU scoreless for nearly four minutes.
Back-to-back treys by Schuiteman and Blum, a pair of sophomores from MOC-Floyd Valley and Rock Valley, respectively, sealed the victory in the closing minute.
Gustafson brought the crowd to its feet when the 6-1 forward blocked two shots in a row on attempts from right under the basket.
“Our goal for tonight was just like any other game, just to get better,” Gustafson said. “I think tonight, especially, we had to dig into our defensive principles and we take pride in our rebounding and we won the rebound battle and that’s huge, especially against a team like Dakota Wesleyan.
“That was pretty awesome (two blocks). I was just in the right place at the right time and luckily no whistles were blown.”
DWU’s Kynedi Cheeseman, the third-leading scorer in the GPAC with an 18.6 points-per-game average, did not make a basket and scored two points. Rylie Osthus led the Tigers with 12 points.
The first half was rather sluggish, with Dakota Wesleyan leading 29-28 at the break. The Tigers went on a 12-0 run from late in the first quarter until midway through the second, forging a 20-14 lead. Blum, though, tied it with 3-pointers on two consecutive possessions and it was back and forth until the end of the third quarter.
Northwestern avenged a 76-73 loss at Dakota Wesleyan on Nov. 9 and faces another stern test Saturday, hosting No. 9 Morningside.