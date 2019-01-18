MOORHEAD, Minn. - Northern Sun Conference women's basketball leader MSU-Moorhead moved to 11-0 in league play with a 71-57 win over Wayne State Friday evening at Nemzek Fieldhouse.
The win was the 13th straight for the Dragons, now 15-2 overall. Megan Hintz had a double-double with game highs in points (21) and rebounds (12) to lead MSU-Moorhead. Wayne State (11-6 overall and 6-5 NSIC) got 20 points from Erin Norling but had no other player score in double digits. The Wildcats are at Northern State Saturday.