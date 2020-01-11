COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Briar Cliff beats Doane by 20

BRIAR CLIFF 71, DOANE 51: Briar Cliff scored 40 points in the first half to build a big lead and the Chargers went on to beat Doane 71-51 on Saturday.

Briar Cliff improved to 5-13 on the season and are 2-8 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane fell to 1-15 overall and 0-11 in the GPAC.

Briar Cliff held Doane to 33.3 percent shooting (16-of-48) and forced 28 turnovers.

Alyssa Carley led Briar Cliff with 21 points and three steals as she hit three 3-pointers. Konnor Sudmann had 13 points, three assists and three steals and Madelyn Deitchler had 11 points and eight rebounds. Jadyn Bussinger had six rebounds and Breanna Allen had three steals.

WAYNE STATE 78, UPPER IOWA 55: After a tight first quarter, Wayne State held Upper Iowa to nine points in the second quarter as the Wildcats separated themselves and went on to beat Upper Iowa 78-55 on Saturday.

Wayne State improved to 11-5 on the season and 6-4 in the Northern Sun. Upper Iowa fell to 2-14 overall and 1-8 in the NSIC.

Wayne State held Upper Iowa to 32.1 percent shooting (18-of-56) and forced 19 turnovers. The Wildcats also outrebounded Upper Iowa 47 to 32.