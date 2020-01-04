COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern dominates early in road win over Doane

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Konnor Sudmann was the only Charger in double-figures with 11 points and four blocks. Madelyn Deitchler had six rebounds and five points.

CONCORDIA 69, DORDT 55: Dordt was able to slow down Concordia's offense but the Defenders weren't able to take care of the ball, giving the Bulldogs plenty of opportunities as top-ranked Concordia knocked off No. 6 Dordt 69-55 on Saturday.

Dordt fell to 14-3 on the season and the Defenders are 6-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia improves to 14-1 overall and 9-0 in the GPAC.

Concordia had a 41-30 lead at halftime but Dordt held the Bulldogs to only 29 percent shooting (9-of-31) in the second half. But Dordt finished with 29 turnovers, halting the comeback attempt. Plus Concordia had 14 offensive rebounds as the Bulldogs had 75 field goal attempts.

Ebby Prewitt led Dordt with 13 points and six rebounds and Rachel Evavold had nine points and seven rebounds. Baylee Tetzlaff had six points and seven rebounds and Payton harmsen had six rebounds.

WAYNE STATE 79, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 62: Wayne State scored 28 points in the first quarter and kept the double-digit lead for most of the game as the Wildcats beat Southwest Minnesota State 79-62.