COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Northwestern dominates early in road win over Doane

CRETE, Neb. — Northwestern established its dominance early with a 33-6 first quarter against Doane as the No. 12-ranked Red Raiders cruised to an 85-44 victory on Saturday.
Northwestern improves to 11-3 overall and 6-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Doane falls 1-13 overall and 0-9 in the GPAC.
Northwestern shot 51.5 percent (34-of-66) for the game and held Doane to 25.9 percent shooting (14-of-54). Northwestern outrebounded Doane 47 to 30 and forced 30 Tiger turnovers.
Bre Schuiteman led Northwestern with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and Emilee Danner had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals off the bench. Jada Cunningham added 12 points and four assists off the bench and Sammy Blum had 11 points. Devyn Kemble had 10 points and Alexis Toering had seven rebounds, six points and three steals. Taylor VanderVelde had eight points and three steals and Maddie Jones had three steals.
MIDLAND 72, BRIAR CLIFF 43: Briar Cliff's offense only managed 16 points in the first half, allowing Midland to build a double-digit lead. Midland didn't let up in a 72-43 win on Saturday over the Chargers.
Briar Cliff falls to 4-13 overall and 1-8 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Midland improves to 6-11 overall and 2-7 in the GPAC.
Midland only shot 35.1 percnet (26-of-74) from the field but hit 13 3-pointers. Plus Briar Cliff only shot 36.6 percent (15-of-41) in the game and had 24 turnovers. Midland outrebounded Briar Cliff 37 to 24.
Konnor Sudmann was the only Charger in double-figures with 11 points and four blocks. Madelyn Deitchler had six rebounds and five points.
CONCORDIA 69, DORDT 55: Dordt was able to slow down Concordia's offense but the Defenders weren't able to take care of the ball, giving the Bulldogs plenty of opportunities as top-ranked Concordia knocked off No. 6 Dordt 69-55 on Saturday.
Dordt fell to 14-3 on the season and the Defenders are 6-3 in the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Concordia improves to 14-1 overall and 9-0 in the GPAC.
Concordia had a 41-30 lead at halftime but Dordt held the Bulldogs to only 29 percent shooting (9-of-31) in the second half. But Dordt finished with 29 turnovers, halting the comeback attempt. Plus Concordia had 14 offensive rebounds as the Bulldogs had 75 field goal attempts.
Ebby Prewitt led Dordt with 13 points and six rebounds and Rachel Evavold had nine points and seven rebounds. Baylee Tetzlaff had six points and seven rebounds and Payton harmsen had six rebounds.
WAYNE STATE 79, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE 62: Wayne State scored 28 points in the first quarter and kept the double-digit lead for most of the game as the Wildcats beat Southwest Minnesota State 79-62.
Wayne State improved to 10-4 overall and 5-3 in the Northern Sun. Southwest Minnesota State fell to 6-7 overall and 1-7 in the NSIC.
Wayne State held SMSU to only 34.4 percent shooting (21-of-61).
Erin Norling led the Wildcats as she hit three 3-poitners and finished with 21 points and four assists. Halley Busse had 14 points and four assists and Kylie Hammer had 13 points off the bench. Josey Ryan added 12 points and Brittany Bongartz had eight points and seven rebounds.