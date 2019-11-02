NORTHWESTERN 105, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 45: Northwestern had a 14-point lead by the end of the first quarter and didn't let up in a 105-45 win over Trinity Christian on Saturday.
No. 11 Northwestern improved to 4-0 on the season and Trinity Christian fell to 1-3.
Northwestern shot 55.9 percent (38-of-68) in the game and hit 46.7 percent (14-of-30) of its free throws. The Red Raiders held Trinity Christian to 28.9 percent (13-of-45) from the field. Northwestern forced 34 turnovers.
Bre Schuiteman led Northwestern with 16 points and she hit four three-pointers. Emilee Danner had 15 points and hit three three-points to go with three assists and three steals. Devyn Kemble had 11 points and Sammy Blum had 10 points and three assists. Taylor VanderVelde had seve assists and Jada Cunningham had eight points and four assists. Alexis Toering had nine points, seven rebounds and six steals.
DORDT 95, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 56: Dordt team pulled away from the Trinity Christian Trolls in the second quarter on Friday in Palos Heights, Illinois for the lopsided win.
You have free articles remaining.
The Defenders moved to 3-0 with the win. Dordt had a 12-6 lead midway through the first quarter but couldn’t shake the hosts and led 19-16 at the end of the first quarter.
Dordt’s first double digit lead came on a Karly Gustafson basket with 6:14 left in the half for a 32-22 lead. The lead grew to as much as 50-30 with Bailey Beckman converting a field goal after a steal by Kenzie Cunard. Dordt’s lead was 50-32 at the half.
The lead steadily grew to 75-46 at the end of the third quarter as the Defenders rolled to the 95-56 win, outscoring the Trolls 20-10 in the final quarter.
Dordt was 37-of-62 from the field and Trinity Christian was only 19-of-59. Dordt outrebounded Trinity 47 to 26.
Erika Feenstra scored a game-high 24 points and Gabby Kreykes added 15 points. Beckman had 12 points. Dordt got 50 poitns from its reserves.