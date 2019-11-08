COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sammy Blum scored 27 in Northwestern win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sammy Blum scored 27 points to lead Northwestern to a commanding 98-55 win in a college basketball game played in Orange City Friday.

Alexis Toering also chipped in with 16 points for Northwestern (3-0) while Emilee Danner added a dozen and both Devyn Kimble and Bre Schuitman had 11.

Jada Campbell had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Presentation (1-4).

WAYNE STATE 61, NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE 57: Erin Norling had a game-high 19 points to lead Wayne State to a 61-57 win over Northwest Missouri State in a women's basketball game played here Friday.

With the score tied at 57-57 in the final minute of regulation, Brittany Bongartz hit the second of two free throws with 17 seconds to give the Wildcats a one-point lead. Norling also added another charity toss to increase the lead to 59-57 with 10 seconds left and Bongartz added two more from the line with one second left to wrap up the win.

Hailey Busse also had 15 points and Bongartz 13 to lead Wayne State. Kandey Eaton had 17 points to lead Northwest Missouri.