COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Sammy Blum scored 27 in Northwestern win

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Sammy Blum scored 27 points to lead Northwestern to a commanding 98-55 win in a college basketball game played in Orange City Friday.
Alexis Toering also chipped in with 16 points for Northwestern (3-0) while Emilee Danner added a dozen and both Devyn Kimble and Bre Schuitman had 11.
Jada Campbell had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Presentation (1-4).
WAYNE STATE 61, NORTHWEST MISSOURI STATE 57: Erin Norling had a game-high 19 points to lead Wayne State to a 61-57 win over Northwest Missouri State in a women's basketball game played here Friday.
With the score tied at 57-57 in the final minute of regulation, Brittany Bongartz hit the second of two free throws with 17 seconds to give the Wildcats a one-point lead. Norling also added another charity toss to increase the lead to 59-57 with 10 seconds left and Bongartz added two more from the line with one second left to wrap up the win.
Hailey Busse also had 15 points and Bongartz 13 to lead Wayne State. Kandey Eaton had 17 points to lead Northwest Missouri.
DORDT 80, HASKELL INDIAN NATIONS 61: The Defenders got a school-record eight 3-pointers from Payton Harmson in a win over Haskell in a women's college basketball game played in Orange City Friday.
Harmsen had 24 points while Jordyn Van Maanen added 12 and Erick Feenstra 11 for Dordt, now 5-0. Janee Bates had 14 points to lead Haskell (4-4).
GRAND VIEW 83, MORNINGSIDE 81: Morningside had a five-point lead at halftime but allowed 25 points in the second quarter as Grand View took the lead and beat the Mustangs 83-81 on Friday.
The incorrect score appear in Friday's edition of the Journal.
Sydney Hupp led Morningside with 17 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Sophia Peppers had 17 points. Jordyn Moser added 12 points and three assists and Olivia Larsen had 10 points and six steals off the bench.