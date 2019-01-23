STORM LAKE, Iowa -- Buena Vista was keeping up with Simpson in the first half, trailing by eight points going into halftime. The game was still within striking distance going into the fourth quarter with the Beavers trailing by 12. But Simpson stayed hot in the fourth quarter after a 22-point third quarter. Simpson outscored the Beavers 21-11 in the fourth quarter and beat Buena Vista 75-53 on Wednesday.
Simpson improved to 15-3 overall and 7-2 in the American Rivers Conference. Buena Vista fell to 5-14 overall and 0-10 in the A-R-C.
Morgan Muhlbauer was the only Buena Vista player to finish in double figures with 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. The Beavers only shot 33.9 percent (19-of-56) in the game.
For Simpson, Jenna Taylor hit five three-pointers and finished with a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Kia Rasmussen scored 12 points, six assists and three steals off the bench. Cassie Chubb came off the bench and had 10 points and six rebounds.