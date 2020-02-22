COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: South Dakota downs SDSU for Summit title

BROOKINGS, S.D. - No. 20 South Dakota secured the Summit League regular season title after defeating in-state rival South Dakota State 77-67 in a women's basketball game played Saturday afternoon at Frost Arena.

USD's Chloe Lamb scored 22 points to lead both teams while Madison McKeever contributed 19. Ciara Duffy (17) and Taylor Frederick (10) also scored in double digits for the Coyotes (26-2 overall and 15-0 Summit).

“Today was a great game that was physical, competitive and really showcased a high level of basketball,” USD coach Dawn Plitzuweit said. “It was a game where there were a ton of adjustments made throughout the game and our young ladies did a great job of playing together and with a ton of resiliency.

“We will enjoy this moment, but also realize that our work is not done yet. We will get back to work next week and cannot wait to honor our seniors on Saturday afternoon in front of our fans in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.”

North Dakota will provide USD its final challenge in the regular season next Saturday in a 1 p.m. start at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

South Dakota will be looking for its second unbeaten regular season run in the Summit after previously completing the feat two years ago.