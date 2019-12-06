COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Wayne State defeats Upper Iowa

WAYNE, Neb. — Freshman forward Josey Ryan scored a season-best 21 points and Wayne State outscored Upper Iowa 44-26 in the second half to pull away for a 86-59 Northern Sun Conference women’s basketball victory Friday night.

Ryan led all scorers with her career-best 21 points on 10 of 13 shooting from the field.

Other Wildcats reaching double figures were Halley Busse with 14, Erin Norling 12 and Brittany Bongartz 11.

Wayne State finished the game making 31 of 63 shot, going 5-for-19 from the 3-point line.

Bekka Pierson scored 11 points with Megan Peterson added 10 for the Peacocks.

IOWA STATE 75, ALABAMA 66: Kristin Scott scored a team-high 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting Thursday, knocking down three treys. Scott also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds, and added three assists and two steals.

Rae Johnson chipped in 15 points and was key to getting the Cyclone offense humming. The junior dished out a team-high eight assists.

