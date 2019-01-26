WAYNE, Neb. -- Wayne State held Concordia St. Paul to 25.7 percent (18-70) shooting and WSC took advantage, jumping out to an 11-point lead in the first quarter and rolling to a 71-49 win on Sunday.
Wayne State improved to 13-7 overall and 8-6 in the Northern Sun. Concordia-St. Paul fell to 14-5 overall and 10-4 in the NSIC.
Erin Norling had 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Wayne State. Halley Busse hit four three-pointers and had 18 points six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Andrea Larson had nine points and 14 rebounds.
For Concordia St. Paul, Anna Schmitt had 13 points and seven rebounds and Lindsay Dorr had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
WAYNE STATE (71)
Maggie Lowe 1-4 0-0 3. Erin Norling 6-11 6-8 18. Halley Busse 6-10 2-2 18. Andrea Larson 3-8 2-2 9. Brittany Bongartz 2-6 4-4 8. Haley Vesey 0-2 4-4 4. Autumn Mlinar 1-4 1-2 3. Kylie Hammer 1-3 0-2 2. Amelia Ivester 0-0 0-0 0. Taylor Wangerin 2-5 2-3 6. Taylor Reiner 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 21-27 71.
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL (49)
Sidney Wentland 0-7 1-2 1. Kyrah Fredenburg 1-3 0-0 3. Anna Schmitt 6-13 1-2 13. Lexi Lee 2-15 0-0 4. Lindsay Dorr 6-15 6-8 18. Danielle Schaub 1-2 0-0 2. Meghan DuBois 0-0 0-0 0. Sydney Schultz 0-0 0-0 0. Riley Wheatcraft 1-14 0-0 2. Ayla Lemke 1-1 4-6 6. Totals 18-70 12-18 49.
Concordia-St. Paul;9;17;10;13 - 49
Wayne State;20;17;14;20 - 71
Three-pointers: Wayne State 6-16 (Busse 4-6, Lowe 1-3, Larson 1-3, Vesey 0-2, Mlinar 0-2), Concordia 1-22 (Fredenburg 1-3, Wentland 0-2, Schmitt 0-2, Lee 0-7, Wheatcraft 0-8). Rebounds: Wayne State 48 (Larson 14), Concordia 45 (Dorr 10). Assists: Wayne State 11 (Busse 4), Concordia 11 (Dorr 4). Turnovers: Concordia 11, Wayne State 15. Personal fouls: Wayne State 19, Concordia 24.
LUTHER 81, BUENA VISTA 50: The Norse moved to 8-2 in the American Rivers Conference women's basketball standings after rolling to a win in Decorah, Iowa Saturday.
Sarah Holtz had 16 points to pace Luther, which is locked in a four-team log jam at the top of the ARC. Wartburg is 10-1 in the league play to lead the way while Loras is 9-2 and Simpson is also 8-2.
BVU (5-15 overall and 0-10 ARC) got 16 points from Erin Gerke and 13 from Morgan Muhlbauer.
BUENA VISTA (50)
Erin Gerke 5-11 4-7 16, Morgan Muhlbauer 5-10 2-2 13, Jenn Schneider 3-6 1-2 8, McKenna Whitehill 3-8 0-0 7, Destiny Einerwold 0-4 3-4 3, Hannah Appleseth 1-5 0-0 3, Christina Schauer 0-0 0-0 0, Nicole Lange 0-0 0-0 0, Kiara Sporrer 0-1 0-0 0, Micah Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Jenn Poots 0-1 0-0 0, Cassy Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Holly Schneider 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 17-51 10-15 50.
LUTHER (81)
Sarah Holtz 7-13 0-0 16, Laura Hamilton 5-11 3-4 13, Kaylee Parks 3-9 0-0 9, Madilyn Heinke 4-6 0-0 8, Coranda Vickerman 3-7 0-0 7, Maggie Anderson 3-6 0-0 6, Kaci Ames 3-5 0-1 6, Kristen Elliott 2-3 0-0 5, Anna Edel 2-5 1-2 5, Madison Spence1-4 1-2 3, Jenna Uphoff 1-2 0-0 2, Megan LaPlante 0-1 1-2 1, Erin Saemrow 0-2 0-0 0, Brittney Sjulstad 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 34-76 6-11 81.
Buena Vista;20;8;17;5;-;50
Luther;21;20;19;21;-;81
3-point goals - Buena Vista 6-18 (Gerke 2-5, Appleseth 1-1, Whitehill 1-4, Muhlbauer 1-2, Schneider 1-4, Schneider 0-1, Sporrer 0-1), Luther 7-22 (Parks 3-8, Holtz 2-4, Vickerman 1-2, Elliott 1-1, Edel 0-2, Uphoff 0-1, LaPlante 0-1, Anderson 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Sjulstad 0-1). Fouled out - None. Rebounds - Buena Vista 34 (Muhlbauer 6), Luther College 48 (Holtz 10). Assists - Buena Vista 8 (Muhlbauer 2, Gerke 2), Luther 21 (Hamilton 5). Total fouls - Buena Vista 16, Luther 19.