COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Briar Cliff women oust Dordt in GPAC quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University women's basketball team led wire-to-wire against the Dordt Defenders Wednesday night in the opening game of the GPAC Postseason Tournament to pick up a 67-54 win and earn a spot in Saturday's semifinal round. Josie Condon posted a career-best 16 points to lead the Chargers.

Both teams found it difficult to score in the first quarter with a combined 16 points on the scoreboard after the first 10 minutes. The Charger defense held the Defenders to six points on 15.4% shooting from the field and led 10-6 after one period.

The Charger offense found its stride in the second quarter of the night, pouring in 17 points and extended their lead by 10 heading into intermission. Payton Slaughter scored 10 of her 11 points in the second quarter.

After the halftime break, Josie Condon erupted for her 16 points while shooting an efficient 57 percent from the field and 66 percent from beyond the arc. She was also perfect from the free throw line, knocking down all four of her attempts from the stripe.

Dordt went cold in the final three minutes of the contest, however. Baylee Tetzlaff scored the Defenders' final two points with 2:48 to play.Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek posted a double-double with a game high 17 points and 15 rebounds.