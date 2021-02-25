COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Briar Cliff women oust Dordt in GPAC quarterfinals

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff University women's basketball team led wire-to-wire against the Dordt Defenders Wednesday night in the opening game of the GPAC Postseason Tournament to pick up a 67-54 win and earn a spot in Saturday's semifinal round. Josie Condon posted a career-best 16 points to lead the Chargers.
Both teams found it difficult to score in the first quarter with a combined 16 points on the scoreboard after the first 10 minutes. The Charger defense held the Defenders to six points on 15.4% shooting from the field and led 10-6 after one period.
The Charger offense found its stride in the second quarter of the night, pouring in 17 points and extended their lead by 10 heading into intermission. Payton Slaughter scored 10 of her 11 points in the second quarter.
After the halftime break, Josie Condon erupted for her 16 points while shooting an efficient 57 percent from the field and 66 percent from beyond the arc. She was also perfect from the free throw line, knocking down all four of her attempts from the stripe.
Dordt went cold in the final three minutes of the contest, however. Baylee Tetzlaff scored the Defenders' final two points with 2:48 to play.Dordt's Ashtyn Veerbeek posted a double-double with a game high 17 points and 15 rebounds.
NORTHWESTERN 76, MIDLAND 54: Leading by just two (27-25) after a low scoring first half where both team's defenses shined, Northwestern outscored the Warriors 49-29 over the final 20 minutes and pulled away in the fourth quarter. Back-to-back three-pointers by Sammy Blum triggered a 9-0 run to put the host Raiders in front by 10, 38-28. A lay-up from Alexis Toering on a run out after a missed jumper by Midland put the Northwestern lead at 12 moments later until Midland rallied to get within five late in the period (49-44). A Deyvyn Kemble three-pointer and lay-up by Maddie Jones at quarters end put the hosts back in front by 10, 54-44.
The fourth quarter belonged to the home team as Northwestern outscored Midland 22-10.
Blum led the Red Raiders with 21 points. Schany scored 15 and Toering had 10.
MINNESOTA 73, NEBRASKA 63: Minnesota, which isn’t projected to make the NCAA Tournament, won both games against the Huskers this season.
Minnesota led for all but 1:38 of the game.
But Nebraska was still in position for a win when the game was tied at 62-62 with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter. Then the Gophers got the go-ahead basket on a putback by Kayla Mershon, who played for Nebraska last season, and never trailed. Nebraska didn’t make another field goal the rest of the game.
Minnesota outscored Nebraska 22-12 in the fourth quarter.
Gadiva Hubbard and Klarke Sconiers led Minnesota with 14 points apiece. Mershon scored eight.
For Nebraska, some of its best and most aggressive players were its three players from the state of Minnesota. Sam Haiby, from Moorhead, scored 22 points.