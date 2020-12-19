COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Dordt goes on late run to beat Mount Marty

Dordt ended the game on a 9-0 run, and it held the Lancers scoreless in the final 2:27.

Ashtyn Veerbeek hit a 3-pointer with 2:44 left that tied the game at 53-53.

Dordt trailed by as many as eight points.

Along with having the assist to Feenstra's go-ahead 3, Beckman led the Defenders with 14 points. She hit three 3s.

Karly Gustafson and Jordyn Winterfeld each had 10 points. Veerbeek had eight points along with nine rebounds.

Karlee McKinney led Mount Marty with 18 points. Beresford High School graduate Aubrey Twedt had 10 points.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 60, MISSOURI STATE 52: Myah Selland scored 19 points with 10 rebounds, six assists and four steals and South Dakota State defeated its third ranked team this season.

The Jackrabbits (5-2) beat Iowa State and Gonzaga and jumped into the Top 25 before losing their last two games to Kansas State and Northern Iowa.

Paiton Burckhard added 13 points for South Dakota State, which took the lead by scoring nine-straight points in the first quarter and turning that into a 14-2 run. The lead was 31-22 at the half and was 13 midway through the third quarter.

