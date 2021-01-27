COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside throttles Jamestown at home

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College women's basketball team had little trouble against Jamestown at home on Wednesday with a 99-53 win.
The Mustangs started out strong 29-13 after the first quarter, and then they closed out the game on a high note, outscoring the Jimmies 28-11 in the fourth quarter.
Sophia Peppers led the Mustangs with 25 points, making 10 of 17 shots. Peppers made four 3-pointers.
Peppers also collected 11 rebounds.
Sierra Mitchell also made four 3s, and she scored 23 points. Overall, Mitchell made 9 of 12 shot attempts.
The Mustangs were 38-for-71 from the floor on Wednesday. They also made 17 3s as a team. Tayte Hansen and Taylor Rodenburgh made a pair of 3s.
NORTHWESTERN 64, DORDT 58: The Red Raiders outscored the Defenders 8-2 in the final 2 minutes, 11 seconds on Wednesday to secure the win.
Taylor VandeVelde hit a 3-pointer to get the run started, and that gave the Red Raiders the lead back.
Ashtyn Veerbeek then followed up with a two-pointer, but the Red Raiders responded with a basket in the paint from Molly Schany.
VandeVelde and Schany hit free throws toward the end to extend their lead.
Schany led Northwestern with 16 points while VanderVelde had 12 points.
Veerbeek, a former Western Christian standout, scored 30 points and had 10 rebounds. Veerbeek was 11-for-20, including two 3s.
Karly Gustafson had 11 points.
DAKOTA WESLEYAN 74, BRIAR CLIFF 68: Briar Cliff trailed by just one point with 5:13 left, but the Tigers kept the Chargers at bay late with free throws.
The Chargers had three ladies who scored in double figures. Madelyn Deitchler led with 21 points, Payton Slaughter scored 14 and Konnor Sudmann 12.
The Chargers have lost three straight games.
CENTRAL COLLEGE 93, BUENA VISTA 76: The Dutch held the Beavers to 42 percent on the floor Wednesday.
The Beavers were led by two former Newell-Fonda players. Olivia Larsen scored a game-high 24 points while Megan Morenz scored 13 points in her college debut.
Morenz also had nine rebounds.
The Beavers were making their season debut on Wednesday.