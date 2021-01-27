COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside throttles Jamestown at home

SIOUX CITY — The Morningside College women's basketball team had little trouble against Jamestown at home on Wednesday with a 99-53 win.

The Mustangs started out strong 29-13 after the first quarter, and then they closed out the game on a high note, outscoring the Jimmies 28-11 in the fourth quarter.

Sophia Peppers led the Mustangs with 25 points, making 10 of 17 shots. Peppers made four 3-pointers.

Peppers also collected 11 rebounds.

Sierra Mitchell also made four 3s, and she scored 23 points. Overall, Mitchell made 9 of 12 shot attempts.

The Mustangs were 38-for-71 from the floor on Wednesday. They also made 17 3s as a team. Tayte Hansen and Taylor Rodenburgh made a pair of 3s.

NORTHWESTERN 64, DORDT 58: The Red Raiders outscored the Defenders 8-2 in the final 2 minutes, 11 seconds on Wednesday to secure the win.

Taylor VandeVelde hit a 3-pointer to get the run started, and that gave the Red Raiders the lead back.

Ashtyn Veerbeek then followed up with a two-pointer, but the Red Raiders responded with a basket in the paint from Molly Schany.