COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside women's basketball wins on Senior Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Morningside coach Jamie Sale saw his team dash to a 23-5 lead after one quarter and was able to give all 15 players on his bench playing time on Senior Day as the Mustangs rolled to a 82-55 win over Doane in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.
Tayte Hansen scored a game-high 21 points while Taylor Rodenbaugh added 15 points and Sadie Roth had 12 points for Morningside (21-2 overall and 19-1 GPAC).
Sydney Roth led Doane (5-18 overall and 3-17 GPAC) with 11 points.
BRIAR CLIFF 84, HASTINGS 45: The Chargers shot an even 60 percent from the floor and limited the Broncos to two points in the second quarter in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday afternoon.
Konnor Sudmann had 17 points and eight rebounds, game highs in each category, to lead Briar Cliff (15-8 overall and 13-7 GPAC). Payton Slaughter also had 14 points, Madelyn Deitchler 13 points and Kennedy Benne 12 points for BCU, which hit on 30 of 50 shots.
Allison Baker had 11 point to lead Hastings, 6-14 overall and 5-13 GPAC).
NORTHWESTERN 73, MOUNT MARTY 50: The Raiders led from start to finished knocking off the Lancers in a Great Plains Athletic Conference men's basketball game in Orange City Saturday.
Sammy Blum had 14 points to pace Northwestern, which won for te ninth straight time and are now 14-8 overall and 14-5 in the GPAC.
Molly Shany also had 13 points and Jada Cunningham came off the bench to score 10 points for Northwestern.
Bailey Kortan came off the bench to score a game-high 17 points for Mount Marty (4-19 overall and 2-18 GPAC).
DORDT 96, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 59: The Defenders got 31 points from Erika Feenstra and won going away in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game in Sioux Center Saturday.
Karly Gustafson also had a dozen points and Ashtyn Verbeek 10 for Dordt (13-10 overall and 12-8 GPAC).
Honnah Leo had 13 points and Clare Lewandowski 12 points for the Flames (2-19 overall and 1-17 GPAC).
LATE FRIDAY
SIOUX FALLS 80, WAYNE STATE 45: The Wildcats had trouble find the range from the field all night long and dropped a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball game played in Sioux Falls Friday.
Wayne State trailed 36-15 at the half on 4-of-30 shooting from the floor, including just one made 3-point shot in 16 tries. The Wildcats ended the game hitting 21.9 percent on 14-of-46 field goals shooting.