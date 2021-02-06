COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside women's basketball wins on Senior Day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Morningside coach Jamie Sale saw his team dash to a 23-5 lead after one quarter and was able to give all 15 players on his bench playing time on Senior Day as the Mustangs rolled to a 82-55 win over Doane in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.

Tayte Hansen scored a game-high 21 points while Taylor Rodenbaugh added 15 points and Sadie Roth had 12 points for Morningside (21-2 overall and 19-1 GPAC).

Sydney Roth led Doane (5-18 overall and 3-17 GPAC) with 11 points.

BRIAR CLIFF 84, HASTINGS 45: The Chargers shot an even 60 percent from the floor and limited the Broncos to two points in the second quarter in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game at Newman Flanagan Center Saturday afternoon.

Konnor Sudmann had 17 points and eight rebounds, game highs in each category, to lead Briar Cliff (15-8 overall and 13-7 GPAC). Payton Slaughter also had 14 points, Madelyn Deitchler 13 points and Kennedy Benne 12 points for BCU, which hit on 30 of 50 shots.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Allison Baker had 11 point to lead Hastings, 6-14 overall and 5-13 GPAC).