COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside's Rodenburgh, Peppers step up to beat Midland

Kylie Hammer also had 17 points for the Wildcats (4-4 overall and in conference) while Halley Busse added 13 points and Autumn Mlinar had 12 points.

SOUTH DAKOTA 61, WESTERN ILLINOIS 56: The Coyotes avoided an upset on the back end of a weekend doubleheader scoring a late basket from Hannah Sjevern to rally past the Leathernecks for a Summit League women's basketball win Saturday in Macomb, Ill.

The Coyotes were down 57-52 with under six minutes to go but Western Illinois went cold for almost seven minutes of play while USD took the lead 53-52 on a rebound basket by Sjerven with 47 seconds left.

The Leathernecks fell 73-56 Friday to the Coyotes but jumped out to a 32-24 halftime lead and before its late cold spell appeared to be ready to pull off the surprise.

Liv Korngable had 21 points while Sjerven had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Coyotes, who improved to 6-0 in the Summit and 10-3 overall. USD was limited to 36.2 percent shooting from the field (21-of-58) and was just 4-of-17 on 3-point shots.

USD hosts Omaha next Friday and Saturday.

LATE FRIDAY