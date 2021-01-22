COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Morningside's Rodenburgh, Peppers step up to beat Midland

SIOUX CITY — Taylor Rodenburgh and Sophia Peppers combined to score 44 points to lead the Mustangs to an 82-60 Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball win at Rosen-Verdoorn Sports Center Saturday.
Rodenburgh had a game-high 23 points and Peppers 21 points as Morningside improved to 17-2 overall and 15-1 in the GPAC. Sierra Mitchell also had a dozen points and six assists and McKenna Sims 10 points for the Mustangs, who led 39-27 at the half.
Lexis Haase had 13 points and Katy Gathje 11 points for Midland (12-8 overall and 9-9 GPAC). Former Dakota Valley athlete Peyton Wingert also had nine points and seven rebounds for the Warriors.
CONCORDIA 65, BRIAR CLIFF 59: The Chargers couldn't overcome a slow start and fell to the Bulldogs in a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game in Seward, Neb. Saturday.
Briar Cliff shot just 26.5 percent from the field in the first half and trailed 30-21 at the intermission. The Chargers closed to within 32-31 after a basket by Kaegan Held with 5:15 left in the quarter but BCU couldn't get the lead and dropped to 13-7 overall and 11-6 in the GPAC.
Taysha Rushton had 20 points and Taylor Cockerill 15 points for Concordia, 13-7 overall and 12-5 GPAC.
Held, Madelyn Deitcher and Payton Slaughter each scored 12 points to share scoring honors for BCU while Josie Condon had 10 points.
DORDT 71, DOANE 58: Karly Gustafson scored 25 points to lead the Defenders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball win in Crete, Neb. Saturday.
Gustafson was 7-of-8 from the field, including hitting all four of her 3-point shots. Ashtyn Veerbeek also had a double-double for Dordt with 16 points and 13 rebounds. The Defenders are 12-8 overall and 11-6 in the GPAC heading into a showdown with Northwestern Wednesday. Ashley Teten and Haylee Heits led Doane with 13 points each.
NORTHWESTERN 79, HASTINGS 70: Sammy Blum had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the Raiders to a women's basketball win over the Broncos in a Great Plains Athletic Conference game played in Hastings, Neb. Saturday.
Emilee Danner also had 14 points for Northwestern, 11-8 overall and 11-5 GPAC. Carley Leners had 18 points to lead Hastings (5-13 overall and 4-12 GPAC).
WAYNE STATE 78, UPPER IOWA 70: The Wildcats trailed after three quarters but rallied in the final frame to complete a weekend sweep of the Peacocks in Northern Sun Conference women's basketball action in Fayette, Iowa Saturday.
Erin Norling scored 19 points and had a dozen rebounds to lead the way for Wayne State, which hit five 3-point shots in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
Kylie Hammer also had 17 points for the Wildcats (4-4 overall and in conference) while Halley Busse added 13 points and Autumn Mlinar had 12 points.
SOUTH DAKOTA 61, WESTERN ILLINOIS 56: The Coyotes avoided an upset on the back end of a weekend doubleheader scoring a late basket from Hannah Sjevern to rally past the Leathernecks for a Summit League women's basketball win Saturday in Macomb, Ill.
The Coyotes were down 57-52 with under six minutes to go but Western Illinois went cold for almost seven minutes of play while USD took the lead 53-52 on a rebound basket by Sjerven with 47 seconds left.
The Leathernecks fell 73-56 Friday to the Coyotes but jumped out to a 32-24 halftime lead and before its late cold spell appeared to be ready to pull off the surprise.
Liv Korngable had 21 points while Sjerven had a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Coyotes, who improved to 6-0 in the Summit and 10-3 overall. USD was limited to 36.2 percent shooting from the field (21-of-58) and was just 4-of-17 on 3-point shots.
USD hosts Omaha next Friday and Saturday.
LATE FRIDAY
WAYNE STATE 84, UPPER IOWA 79: Halley Busse led all scorers with 23 points and also handed out eight assists to lead Wayne State to a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball win in Fayette, Iowa Friday.
Erin Norling also had 17 points and moved into eighth place on the all-time Wayne State scoring list. Josey Ryan added 15 points with Autumn Mlinar scoring 12 for her sixth straight game in double digits as Wayne State improved to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the NSIC. The teams squared off again Saturday afternoon.