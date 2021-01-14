COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Northwestern uses 16-0 run to beat Dakota Wesleyan

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A relentless and determined effort on defense in the second half led the Northwestern women's basketball team to a decisive 66-46 home win against Dakota Wesleyan in a conference match-up played Wednesday at the Bultman Center.
Northwestern earned its third straight win, improving to 8-5 in the the GPAC, 8-8 overall; Dakota Wesleyan's four-game win streak was snapped as the Tigers fall to 7-6 in the conference, 9-6 overall.
Trailing by four (35-31) early in the third quarter, Northwestern seized control of the game with a 16-0 run, holding Dakota Wesleyan scoreless for nearly seven minutes to take a 47-35 lead. Six different Raiders scored and the hosts forced DWU into six turnovers and seven consecutive missed shots during the run. A late three-pointer from Tigers guard Matti Reiner put the Northwestern lead at 47-38 by quarters end.
An Emilee Danner three-pointer on the first possession of the final quarter put Northwestern in front by double digits while a pair of free throws by Jada Cunningham finished off a 14-3 run extended the hosts lead to 20, 61-41, with six minutes to go. Head Coach Chris Yaw's squad continued its stellar defense, holding Dakota Wesleyan to just two field goals during the final quarter.
Northwestern limited the Tigers to 24% shooting in the second half, holding DWU to a mere five made field goals in the final 20 minutes. The Raiders forced 21 turnovers, 14 in the second half.
Danner led the balanced Northwestern offense with 12 points, followed by Molly Schany with 11 points and four rebounds. Cunningham and Devyn Kemble added nine and eight points, respectively, while Taylor VanderVelde contributed six points and six assists.
Northwestern shot 52 percent in the second half, 42 percent for the game, and made 15-of-18 free throw attempts.
IOWA STATE 90, OKLAHOMA STATE 80: Iowa State (8-4 overall, 4-1 Big 12) outpaced Oklahoma State (9-3 overall, 5-1 Big 12), 90-80, on Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. One game after setting a new program record with 19 3-pointers, the Cyclones knocked down 16-of-33 from deep to hand OSU its first conference loss of the season.
Ashley Joens put up yet another double-double with a 30-point, 15-rebound effort to lead the Cyclones past the Cowgirls. Joens pulled down five of Iowa State's 12 offensive rebounds and knocked down three 3-pointers.
Lexi Donarski knocked down 4-of-5 attempts from 3-point range to lead the Cyclones from long distance. Donarski totaled 14 points, including eight in the third quarter. She added five rebounds, three assists and one block.