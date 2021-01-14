COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: Northwestern uses 16-0 run to beat Dakota Wesleyan

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — A relentless and determined effort on defense in the second half led the Northwestern women's basketball team to a decisive 66-46 home win against Dakota Wesleyan in a conference match-up played Wednesday at the Bultman Center.

Northwestern earned its third straight win, improving to 8-5 in the the GPAC, 8-8 overall; Dakota Wesleyan's four-game win streak was snapped as the Tigers fall to 7-6 in the conference, 9-6 overall.

Trailing by four (35-31) early in the third quarter, Northwestern seized control of the game with a 16-0 run, holding Dakota Wesleyan scoreless for nearly seven minutes to take a 47-35 lead. Six different Raiders scored and the hosts forced DWU into six turnovers and seven consecutive missed shots during the run. A late three-pointer from Tigers guard Matti Reiner put the Northwestern lead at 47-38 by quarters end.

An Emilee Danner three-pointer on the first possession of the final quarter put Northwestern in front by double digits while a pair of free throws by Jada Cunningham finished off a 14-3 run extended the hosts lead to 20, 61-41, with six minutes to go. Head Coach Chris Yaw's squad continued its stellar defense, holding Dakota Wesleyan to just two field goals during the final quarter.