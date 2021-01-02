COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff both win big

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Morningside women's basketball team held College of Saint Mary to only nine points in the first quarter and 17 points in the first half to build a 46-17 lead. The Mustangs cruised to a 77-40 victory on Saturday.
It is the sixth-straight win for Morningside, which stays on top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference with an 11-2 overall record and 9-1 in the GPAC. College of Saint Mary falls to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in the GPAC.
Sierra Mitchell led the Mustangs with 20 points as she hit six three-points. Taylor Rodenburgh had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench and Grace Meyer had six rebounds and Amanda Ward had five. Madison Clayton had a team-high seven assists and Faith Meyer had five. McKenna Sims had three steals.
BRIAR CLIFF 78, MOUNT MARY 53: Briar Cliff outscored Mount Marty 26-7 in the second quarter to help the Chargers pull away for a 78-53 victory on Saturday.
Briar Cliff improves to 10-4 overall and 8-3 in the GPAC. Mount Marty falls to 3-10 overall and 1-9 in the GPAC.
Briar Cliff shot 50 percent in the game (31-of-62) and held Mount Marty to 29.8 percent (17-of-57) while forcing 18 turnovers.
Konnor Sudmann led Briar Cliff as she hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points and seven rebounds. Payton Slaughter had 15 points, seven rebounds and four steals. Mya Hendry had six rebounds and three steals and Michaela Lange had six points and five rebounds. Madelyn Deitchler and Kennedy Benne each had eight points and five assists and Kenne added four steals.
DORDT 67, MIDLAND 63: The game was tied going into the fourth quarter when Dordt held Midland to 13 points in the final stanza as Dordt pulled out a 67-63 victory on Saturday.
It is the third-straight win for Dordt, which improves to 8-6 overall and 7-4 in the GPAC. Midland falls to 9-5 overall and 6-5 in the GPAC.
Ashtyn Veerbeek was one of two Defenders with a double-double as she had 23 points, 14 rebounds and four assists. Erika Feenstra was the other as she had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Macey Nielsen had 12 points off the bench and Karly Gustafson had nine rebounds and seven points.
CONCORDIA 81, NORTHWESTERN 76: Northwestern fell behind by eight points at halftime and trailed by 14 going into the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders put together a 23-point fourth quarter but it wasn't enough as Concordia held on for the 81-76 victory on Saturday.
Northwestern fell to 5-8 overall and 5-5 in the GPAC. Concordia improves to 10-5 overall and 9-3 in the GPAC.
The Red Raiders had 23 turnovers in the loss.
Taylor VanderVelde led Northwestern with 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Molly Schany and Sammy Blum each had 12 points. Jazy Prins had 11 points off the bench and Alexis Toering had seven rebounds and six points. Devyn Kemble had three steals and nine points and Emilee Danner had six points and three steals.
SOUTH DAKOTA 87, DENVER 47: Behind the Coyotes’ most efficient shooting performance of the season, South Dakota downed Denver 87-47 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center on Saturday.
The Coyotes (5-3, 1-0 Summit) put four players in double-figures for the second consecutive game. South Dakota extends its Summit League winning streak to 19 games.
Preseason Summit Player of the Year Hannah Sjerven put a stamp on her conference debut with her third double-double of the season. She scored 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds – five on the offensive glass. It was also her 10th career 20-point game.
Senior Chloe Lamb, also a preseason first-team pick, had one of her most efficient games of the season with 18 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
Senior Liv Korngable scored 16 first-half points to go with four assists and three rebounds. Sophomore Macy Guebert had a season-best 11 points with three triples in 13 minutes of action.
USD also extended its home winning streak to 15 games, which is tied for the eighth-longest active streak nationally.
The two squads will rematch Sunday at 1 p.m. back inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
NORTHERN STATE 77, WAYNE STATE 53: The Wayne State College women’s basketball team could never recover from a 15-0 deficit to start the game as the cold-shooting Wildcats fell 77-53 Saturday afternoon at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota in the season opener for both teams.
Senior center Brittany Bongartz scored 15 points to lead Wayne State followed by Erin Norling with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Wayne State made just 17 of 62 shots for the game (27.4 percent) and was just 3 for 26 (11.5%) from the 3-point line. The ‘Cats were 16 of 24 (66.7%) from the free throw line.
UNI 72, ILLINOIS STATE 67: Trailing in the third quarter, UNI's offense came alive as the Panthers scored 23 points in the third quarter and then 28 in the fourth to pull off an 82-71 victory over Illinois State on Saturday.
UNI improves to 4-4 overall and 1-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference. Illinois State falls to 3-1 overall and 0-1 in the MVC.
Bre Gunnels led the Panthers with 18 points and nine rebounds and Karli Rucker had 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Megan Maahs added 12 points and eight rebounds and Kam Finley had 10 points and three assists.
BRADLEY 80, DRAKE 75: Drake built a nice lead early with a 23-point first quarter but a 35-point third quarter by Bradley gave the Braves the lead going into the fourth. Drake tried to come back but fell short in an 80-75 loss to Bradley on Saturday.
Drake fell to 3-6 overall and 1-1 in the MVC. Bradley is now 5-4 and 1-1 in the MVC.
Drake had 21 turnovers in the loss.
Maggie Negaard had 13 points off the bench for Drake and Maddie Monahan and Kierra Collier each had 12 points. Monica Burch had 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Maggie Bair had 10 rebounds and eight points off the bench. Allie Wooldridge had had eight rebounds and Grace Berg added seven points and four assists.