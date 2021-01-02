COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside, Briar Cliff both win big

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Morningside women's basketball team held College of Saint Mary to only nine points in the first quarter and 17 points in the first half to build a 46-17 lead. The Mustangs cruised to a 77-40 victory on Saturday.

It is the sixth-straight win for Morningside, which stays on top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference with an 11-2 overall record and 9-1 in the GPAC. College of Saint Mary falls to 1-7 overall and 0-5 in the GPAC.

Sierra Mitchell led the Mustangs with 20 points as she hit six three-points. Taylor Rodenburgh had 12 points and nine rebounds off the bench and Grace Meyer had six rebounds and Amanda Ward had five. Madison Clayton had a team-high seven assists and Faith Meyer had five. McKenna Sims had three steals.

BRIAR CLIFF 78, MOUNT MARY 53: Briar Cliff outscored Mount Marty 26-7 in the second quarter to help the Chargers pull away for a 78-53 victory on Saturday.

Briar Cliff improves to 10-4 overall and 8-3 in the GPAC. Mount Marty falls to 3-10 overall and 1-9 in the GPAC.

Briar Cliff shot 50 percent in the game (31-of-62) and held Mount Marty to 29.8 percent (17-of-57) while forcing 18 turnovers.