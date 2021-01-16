COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside gets a win on Faith Meyer's buzzer beater

SEWARD, Neb. -- Down 64-61 with a minute left, Sierra Mitchell drilled a three-pointer with 45 seconds left to tie the game.
Concordia had a chance to retake the lead as Taysha Rushton attemped a three but missed. Mackenize Koepke got the offensive rebound and it led to a three-point attempt by Taylor Cockrill, which also missed.
Grace Meyer got the rebound with 22 seconds left for Morningside and it led to a timeout.
Morningside got its chance at the last shot and Faith Meyer made the basket to give the Mustangs a 66-64 road victory on Saturday.
Morningside improves to 15-2 overall and the Mustangs now have a three-game Great Plains Athletic Conference lead at 13-1. It is the ninth straight win for Morningside. Concordia falls to 12-7 overall and 11-5 in the GPAC.
Morningside won despite shooting only 32.9 percent. Mitchell finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals and McKenna Sims had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Grace Meyer scored 12 points off the bench and Sophia Peppers had nine points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Taylor Rodenburg had seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.
For Concordia, Cockerill had 17 points.
BRIAR CLIFF 75, MIDLAND 53: Briar Cliff's 27-point second quarter gave the Chargers a commanding lead as they held Midland to 30.4 percent shooting in a 75-53 win on Saturday
Briar Cliff stays in second place in the GPAC with an 11-4 record and are 13-5 overall. Midland falls to 12-7 overall and 9-7 in the GPAC.
The Chargers had two players with double-doubles. Madelyn Deitchler led the Chargers with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Payton Slaughter had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Konnor Sudmann scored 14 points, five rebounds and four assists and Mya Hendry grabbed six rebounds. Kennedy Benne had eight points and six assists.
For Midland, Emma Shepard had 21 points.
NORTHWESTERN 79, DOANE 39: Northwestern forced 26 turnovers and held Doane to 24.4 percent shooting in a 79-39 win on Saturday.
Northwestern won its fourth straight game and is now above .500 at 9-8. The Red Raiders are 9-5 in the GPAC. Doane falls to 4-14 overall and 2-13 in the GPAC.
Devyn Kemble knocked down six 3-pointers as she finished with 26 points and three steals for the Red Raiders. Molly Schany had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Taylor VanderVelde had six rebounds. Sammy Blum had eight points and four assists and Maddie Jones had three steals.
For Doane, Haylee Heits had 10 points.
DORDT 72, HASTINGS 53: Dordt held Hastings to 31.7 percent shooting as the Defenders picked up a 72-53 victory on Saturday.
Dordt improves to 11-7 overall and 10-5 in the GPAC. Dordt has now won six of its last seven games. Hastings falls to 5-11 overall and 4-10 in the GPAC.
Erika Feenstra and Karly Gustafson each had 15 points as Gustafson added eight rebounds and three blocks. Ashtyn Veerbeek had 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.
For Hastings, Allison Bauer had 20 points.