COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Morningside gets a win on Faith Meyer's buzzer beater

SEWARD, Neb. -- Down 64-61 with a minute left, Sierra Mitchell drilled a three-pointer with 45 seconds left to tie the game.

Concordia had a chance to retake the lead as Taysha Rushton attemped a three but missed. Mackenize Koepke got the offensive rebound and it led to a three-point attempt by Taylor Cockrill, which also missed.

Grace Meyer got the rebound with 22 seconds left for Morningside and it led to a timeout.

Morningside got its chance at the last shot and Faith Meyer made the basket to give the Mustangs a 66-64 road victory on Saturday.

Morningside improves to 15-2 overall and the Mustangs now have a three-game Great Plains Athletic Conference lead at 13-1. It is the ninth straight win for Morningside. Concordia falls to 12-7 overall and 11-5 in the GPAC.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Morningside won despite shooting only 32.9 percent. Mitchell finished with 15 points, five rebounds and three steals and McKenna Sims had 13 points, six rebounds and four assists. Grace Meyer scored 12 points off the bench and Sophia Peppers had nine points, seven rebounds, five steals and three assists. Taylor Rodenburg had seven points and seven rebounds off the bench.

For Concordia, Cockerill had 17 points.