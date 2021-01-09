COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: South Dakota completes sweep of Kansas City

FRIDAY

UNI 79, VALPARAISO 71: Karli Rucker scored a career-high 32 points and added four assists and five rebounds to lead UNI to a 79-71 road win over Valparaiso Friday evening.

The Panthers shot 52% (26-50) from the field and 26.2% (6-13) from the three-point line and scored 27 points off of 19 Valpo turnovers. The Panthers also outrebounded the Crusaders 33-25.

Rucker was the only Panther in double figures, but Cynthia Wolf and Emerson Green scored nine each.

The Panthers are now 3-1 in MVC play, tied with Drake for the top spot, and 6-5 overall. Valpo falls to 1-1 in Valley play.

CONCORDIA 96, WAYNE STATE 60: Concordia-St. Paul used 52 percent shooting to roll past Wayne State 96-60 in the NSIC South Division women’s basketball opener for both teams at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The visiting Golden Bears are now 3-0 and 1-0 in the league while WSC slips to 1-2 and 0-1 in the NSIC.

Autumn Mlinar was the lone Wildcat in double figures with 10 points. Senior guard Halley Busse added nine points along with sophomore guard Lauren Zacharias. Senior forward Erin Norling was held to seven points, snapping a streak of 49 consecutive games that she scored in double figures.