COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: South Dakota completes sweep of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chloe Lamb led the University of South Dakota women's basketball team on Saturday en route to an 80-53 win over Kansas City.
The win completed a two-game weekend sweep over UMKC.
Lamb scored 22 points in 32 minutes. She made eight shots, including two 3-pointers.
Liv Korngable had 15 points and Maddie Krull also contributed with 15. Hannah Sjerven had nine points and 14 rebounds.
USD led by as many as 29 points. It outscored UMKC 38-20 in the paint.
BRIAR CLIFF 64, DOANE 60: The Chargers jumped out to a 21-3 lead, but that almost wasn't enough on Saturday.
Doane bounced back as close the final margin, and began the fourth quarter on a 13-3 run. BCU scored just 11 points in the fourth quarter, but its big, early lead helped it hold off the Tigers.
Madelyn Deitchler led the Chargers with 15 points, as she was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line.
Konnor Sudmann scored 13 points and Kennedy Benne had 12.
MORNINGSIDE 86, HASTINGS 50: The Mustangs went on a 17-4 run in the second quarter on Saturday to distance themselves from the Broncos.
The Mustangs then outscored Hastings 18-5 in the fourth quarter.
Eleven different Morningside players scored on Saturday. Taylor Rodenburgh led the scoring with 25 points. The West Sioux High School grad made 10 shots.
Rodenburgh also had 13 rebounds.
Sierra Mitchell made four 3s for a 14-point game. Sophia Peppers scored 12 and Chloe Lofstrom 10.
NORTHWESTERN 109, COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY 46: The Red Raiders led 61-15 at the half.
They scored 51 points off 29 Flames turnovers.
Devyn Kemble led Northwestern with 24 points, and she made six 3s on the night. Maddie Jones scored 12 while Hannah Nerem and Sammy Blum both had 10.
DORDT 90, MOUNT MARTY 46: Ashtyn Veerbeek recorded a double-double in Saturday's win, as the Western Christian grad had 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Erika Feenstra scored 16 points and Bailey Beckman hit four 3s en route to a 15-point game.
CONCORDIA-ST. PAUL 93, WAYNE STATE 86: The Golden Bears held the Wildcats to 28 percent shooting in the second quarter to hold off WSC on Saturday.
The Wildcats had four ladies who scored in double figures, led by Erin Norling's 23 points.
Kylie Hammer had 20 points. Halley Busse had 19 and Autumn Mlinar scored 14.
FRIDAY
UNI 79, VALPARAISO 71: Karli Rucker scored a career-high 32 points and added four assists and five rebounds to lead UNI to a 79-71 road win over Valparaiso Friday evening.
The Panthers shot 52% (26-50) from the field and 26.2% (6-13) from the three-point line and scored 27 points off of 19 Valpo turnovers. The Panthers also outrebounded the Crusaders 33-25.
Rucker was the only Panther in double figures, but Cynthia Wolf and Emerson Green scored nine each.
The Panthers are now 3-1 in MVC play, tied with Drake for the top spot, and 6-5 overall. Valpo falls to 1-1 in Valley play.
CONCORDIA 96, WAYNE STATE 60: Concordia-St. Paul used 52 percent shooting to roll past Wayne State 96-60 in the NSIC South Division women’s basketball opener for both teams at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The visiting Golden Bears are now 3-0 and 1-0 in the league while WSC slips to 1-2 and 0-1 in the NSIC.
Autumn Mlinar was the lone Wildcat in double figures with 10 points. Senior guard Halley Busse added nine points along with sophomore guard Lauren Zacharias. Senior forward Erin Norling was held to seven points, snapping a streak of 49 consecutive games that she scored in double figures.
Wayne State shot just 33.3 percent from the field on 20-of-60 shots, including 7-of-25 behind the arc. The Wildcats were 11-of-12 at the foul line.