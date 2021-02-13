COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: South Dakota holds off North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — South Dakota scored the first 11 points of the game but had to battle off persistent North Dakota much of the second half before winning 72-63 in the first game of a Summit League women's basketball doubleheader Saturday afternoon.
The Coyotes never lost their early lead but saw the Hawks pull to within a single point twice in the fourth quarter and led just 65-63 with under two minutes to go. North Dakota would not score after that while USD closed out scoring the final eight points.
Liv Korngable had 16 points and Chloe Lamb 15 points to lead the way for the Coyotes (11-5 overall and 7-2 Summit). Hannah Sjerven and Krull also had 14 and 13 points for South Dakota.
Megan Zander also had a game-high 17 points for North Dakota (2-16 overall and 2-10 Summit).
NORTHWESTERN 74, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 39: Sammy Blum scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Raiders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game Saturday in Omaha.
Emilee Danner also came off the bench to add 14 points for Northwestern (16-8 overall and 16-8 in the GPAC) while Tayler VanderVelde score 10 points and also grab nine caroms.
The Flames (2-21 overall and 1-19 GPAC) got 13 points from Honnah Leo.
SW MINNESOTA 85, WAYNE STATE 49: The Mustangs held the host Wildcats to under 30 percent shooting from the field and logged a split of their weekend series with a Northern Sun Conference women's basketball win at Rice Auditorium Saturday.
Sadie Stetler led the way with 18 points for Southwest State, which lost by 14 points to Wayne State Friday night. The Mustangs (8-4 overall and 6-4 NSIC)dashed to a 23-11 lead after one quarter and were up 45-20 at the half.
Kylie Hammer had 17 points and Josey Ryan 16 for Wayne State (6-8 overall and in conference).
LATE FRIDAY
WAYNE STATE 74, SW MINNESOTA 60: Halley Busse hit for a season-high 28 points to lead the Wildcats to a 74-60 Northern Sun Conference women's basketball at Rice Auditorium Friday evening.
Erin Norling also had 25 points for the Wildcats while former Cherokee prep athlete Kassidy Pingel came off the bench to add a dozen points.