COLLEGE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: South Dakota holds off North Dakota

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — South Dakota scored the first 11 points of the game but had to battle off persistent North Dakota much of the second half before winning 72-63 in the first game of a Summit League women's basketball doubleheader Saturday afternoon.

The Coyotes never lost their early lead but saw the Hawks pull to within a single point twice in the fourth quarter and led just 65-63 with under two minutes to go. North Dakota would not score after that while USD closed out scoring the final eight points.

Liv Korngable had 16 points and Chloe Lamb 15 points to lead the way for the Coyotes (11-5 overall and 7-2 Summit). Hannah Sjerven and Krull also had 14 and 13 points for South Dakota.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Megan Zander also had a game-high 17 points for North Dakota (2-16 overall and 2-10 Summit).

NORTHWESTERN 74, COLLEGE OF ST. MARY 39: Sammy Blum scored 17 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Raiders to a Great Plains Athletic Conference women's basketball game Saturday in Omaha.

Emilee Danner also came off the bench to add 14 points for Northwestern (16-8 overall and 16-8 in the GPAC) while Tayler VanderVelde score 10 points and also grab nine caroms.