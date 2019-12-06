COLLEGE WRESTING: Concordia edges Morningside in season opener

SIOUX CITY – Morningside College senior 197-pounder Jacob Wiley and senior 133-pounder Dusten Reed did all it could Thursday against Concordia, but the Bulldogs beat the Mustangs 23-16.

Wiley started out the night with a 11-2 major decision win to start out the night at 197 pounds.

Then, Reed pinned Concordia's Zackary Moistner in 2 minutes, 11 seconds at 133 pounds.

Concordia, however, won the last three matches of the dual.

In the 165-pound bout, Issiah Burks won by technical fall over Alexander Thompson. Then, Deandre Chery beat Josh Nuckolls, 17-10.

Darrin Miller closed out the night by beating Elijah Dirkx 5-3 in overtime.

