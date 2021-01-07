COLLEGE WRESTLING: Briar Cliff dominates Midland

FREMONT, Neb. — The Briar Cliff wrestling team posted a 55-0 shutout over Midland on Wednesday.

The Chargers had four wins by fall over the Warriors. Chris Paulsen had a pin in the 165-pound division, as he pinned Midland's Chase Engelhardt in 2 minutes, 36 seconds.

Jonathan Sutter pinned Jeshua Castillo at the 5:30 mark at 174, then Jake Leicht followed that up with a pin at 184 over Connor Rinn in 2:33.

At 125, CaRon Watson pinned Eddie Daniel in 3:59.

Caleb Shanks and Maximus Barajas also earned wins via major decisions. Shanks beat Kolton Kammeyer 11-0 at 197 and Barajas won 9-1 at 141 over Conner Dalton.

