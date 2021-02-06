COLLEGE WRESTLING :Briar Cliff earns four champions at Dave Edmonds/Sioux City Open

SIOUX CITY — The Briar Cliff wrestling team got four first-place medals Saturday at the Dave Edmonds/Sioux City Open in Sioux City.

The four Chargers who won their matches were Seth I'nama at 125 pounds, Gabriel Howard at 133, Andrew Shea at 149 and Jeremiah Glise at 197.

I'nama won in a 4-3 decision in the final match against Iowa Lakes' Karsten Johnson.

Howard also beat at Iowa Lakes opponent in the final, as he beat Jeremiah Boykins 10-2 in the 133 final.

Shea defeated Morningside's Brandon Mills 10-1 at the 149 final, and Glise beat teammate Jonathan Garcia in a 4-3 decision.

Morningside's Ethan Hatcher won at 165, beating Northwestern's Jakob Francksen-Small in an 11-3 major decision.

LATE FRIDAY

DOANE 22, MORNINGSIDE 21: No. 7-ranked Doane University and the No. 14-ranked Morningside Mustangs gave an on-the-edge-of-their-seats crowd their money's worth and more with the 2020-21 Great Plains Athletic Conference regular-season title on the line. When the dust settled, the Tigers left town with a white-knuckle-ride 22-21 victory due to criteria that came down to having two falls to the Mustangs' one.