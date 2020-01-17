COLLEGE WRESTLING: Briar Cliff's Isiah Lysius wins three matches in winner's bracket at Missouri Valley Invite

MARSHALL, Mo. -- Even 365 miles away, two familiar wrestlers met on the mat Friday at the Missouri Valley Invitational.

At the 197-pound division, Morningside's Jacob Wiley beat Briar Cliff's Caleb Shanks in an 8-0 major decision during the second round of the championship bracket.

However, Chargers 133-pounder Isiah Lysius had a good day, winning all three of his matches.

Lysius started the day by defeating Wayland Baptist's Adelfo Valdez by an 8-7 decision.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the second round, Lysius pinned Kaimen Beavers of Bluefield College in 63 seconds.

Lysius earned his third win of the day by defeating Baker's Zane Baugh 5-3.

Wiley, Kaimana McCreadie and Noah Styskal were the three Mustangs who scored three team points during Friday's action.

Styskal won two matches via pinfall, but lost in the second round to fall to the consolation bracket.

McCreadie lost his opening match, but won the two consolation matches he competed in.

Northwestern's Dante Preciado, who wrestles at 149, also won three matches on Friday. Tanner Abbas of Grand View beat Preciado in the second round.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0