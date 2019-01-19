MARSHALL, Mo. -- Briar Cliff finished in 13th place at the two-day Missouri Valley Invitational on Saturday with 55.5 points and Morningside was 14th with 49.5 points. Northwestern was 24th with 29.5 points.
Grand View won the event with 216 points.
D'earion Stokes was Briar Cliff's top finisher. The 133-pounder found himself at the fourth-place spot on the podium and earned 17 of Briar Cliff's 55.5 points. After a first-round bye, he won by decision in the second round and then won by tech fall in the third round. In the quarterfinal, he won by fall in 1:11. Stokes lost in the semifinals by a 7-4 decision. He rebounded with an 11-4 decision in the consolation semifinals but was pinned in the third-place match.
Morningside's Keegan Hessler finished in fifth place. After a first round bye, he won his next two matches by decision. In the quarterfinal, he won by decision but lost by a 2-1 decision in the semifinal and then lost by decision in the consolation semifinals. In the fifth place match, Hessler won by a 5-3 decision.
Northwestern's Andrew Null finished in seventh place and scored 13.5 of the Red Raiders 29.5 points. He win his first match by decision and then won by fall in his next match. In the third round he won by major decision. He lost by a 6-4 decision in the quarterfinal. He bounced back with a pin in the consolation round but lost by decision in his next match. He won by major decision in the seventh-place match.