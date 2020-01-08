College wrestling: Briar Cliff wins on senior night, Morningside wins with three pins

SIOUX CITY — Andrew Shea and Brandon Meyer earned wins Wednesday for the Briar Cliff wrestling team, as the Chargers defeated Midland 50-3 at Newman Flanagan Center.

All but three matches were contested without forfeit on Wednesday.

Shea, the Chargers' 141-pounder, beat Preston Vondra 8-3, and in the 157-pound match, Meyer beat Bryson Jensen with a 15-0 technical fall.

Meyer was one of seven seniors honored as part of senior night.

The lone win for the Warriors came at 184 pounds, as Dylan Buschow defeated Jake Leicht, 4-3.

MORNINGSIDE 28, JAMESTOWN 13: The No. 17 Mustangs picked up three wins by fall en route to the win on Wednesday on the road.

The first pin of the night for Morningside came from 133-pounder Dustin Reed. Reed beat Antonio Ruiz in 59 seconds.

At 157, Elk Point-Jefferson High School grad Kyle Fowler needed 4 minutes, 13 seconds to defeat his Jimmies opponent, Carsen Paynter.

Then, Mustangs 184-pounder Jonah Egli (MC) won with a 4:42 pin over Ryan Sanchez.

Noah Styskal (149) and Jacob Wiley (197) also picked up wins.

